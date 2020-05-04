Welcome back to another Monday!
Today is the first day that Columbia businesses will be able to reopen. As we go through this period of transition, remember to stay safe, maintain social distancing and make good choices!
Although Columbia is technically reopening today after Gov. Mike Parson lifted the statewide isolation order for COVID-19 (more details here and here), bars and bartenders are out of luck for the time being.
Childcare providers have also been forced to close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an industry where many workers live paycheck to paycheck, some providers may be unable to reopen when the virus has run its course.
A new teaching project brings coronavirus education to classrooms. As students experience life in the time of COVID-19, they’re being given the rare opportunity to learn the science behind it through a project study based at the MU College of Education and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.
In an effort to cut costs during the pandemic, the MU School of Medicine announced temporary salary cuts for faculty and a pay cut or furlough for staff at a virtual town hall meeting for employees Thursday.
In the event the 2020 football season is canceled, Missouri football season ticket holders will now have the choice of three refund opportunities. Missouri and Kansas have also finalized plans to resume the Border War in 2025.
Keeping Busy
Trying to find ways to keep your quarantine meals interesting? Can't focus while working from home without something to sip on? Check out Vox Magazine on tips for making a great, healthy smoothie. When you're done with that, maybe you want to try making a new cocktail with ingredients you already have.