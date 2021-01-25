Good morning readers! The last week of January is already here — what a busy month it's been. Joe Biden took office as the 46th president Wednesday, ending a tumultuous transition period that included an insurrection at the nation's capitol. In Columbia, college students have returned to campus as COVID-19 continues to sweep across the U.S.
Wondering about what the next seven days have in store? The Missourian has you covered with a Week Ahead roundup.
COVID on Campus: Containing hot spots a difficult challenge
Participating in Greek life is often a rite of passage for many college students. But the parties and communal living arrangements that go along with being in a fraternity aren't suited to COVID-19 safety, and universities had a difficult time cracking down on unsafe practices.
'I just feel relieved': Columbia residents react to inauguration
Columbia residents voiced their thoughts on the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. Looking forward, some feel that this is a step toward healing the nation.
Facebook fundraiser nets more than $4,000 for nonprofit after vandalism
After catalytic converters were stolen from two of the Service for Independent Living's buses, donations from the Columbia community poured in. As of Sunday afternoon, over $5,000 has been donated to the nonprofit's Facebook fundraiser.
COVID on Campus: Unprecedented challenges, mixed results
An analysis of the efforts at four major Midwestern universities showed that no matter what schools tried last fall — whether it was Illinois’ intensive testing program or Missouri’s lack of surveillance testing — COVID-19 cases kept climbing.
Silverball owner plans for outdoor movie theater, event center near airport
Nic Parks, CEO of the Pinball Company and owner of Silverball, unveiled his plans to open Lakeside Ashland: a commercial entertainment park and event center. The land for this project is located across from the Columbia Regional Airport.
Former NFL coach Steve Wilks hired as Missouri defensive coordinator
After a 16-year career in the NFL, Steve Wilks is returning to college football as MU’s defensive coordinator. He will be taking the place of former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.