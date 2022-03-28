Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
After finishing second to her sister last year, Aanya Shetty, 11, buzzed through the 2022 Missourian spelling bee and won the competition. Five MU professors were awarded the Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence and each took home a $15,000 stipend. On top of the daily grind, Missouri coffee shops have been bogged down lately by supply chain issues and price hikes.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
Senate approves new congressional map that splits Columbia
After months of negotiations and filibuster-filled nights, the Missouri Senate passed a new congressional map. The map would split Boone County and Columbia into two districts and give the state’s congressional delegation a likely split of six Republicans and two Democrats. The map now waits for approval by the House and, if approved, heads to the governor's desk next.
Seamon looks to provide new perspectives as mayor
David Seamon is vying to become Columbia’s first Black mayor and his “all of us” approach has been key to his mayoral campaign. If elected, he says he would focus on listening to residents’ issues “because they’re issues that are going to impact all of us.”
Through hardships Minchew persevered and pursued his dreams
After throwing his hat in the ring for City Council elections in 2015 and 2021, Randy Minchew is now running for mayor of Columbia with an optimistic outlook. “Losing is not foretelling your future,” said Minchew.
‘Listen and Learn’ defines Heath’s bid for mayor
Tanya Heath first got the idea to seek the Columbia mayoral seat after speaking with a garbage collector about their understaffing. She says she is focused on “the whole situation — whether it’s the body or the challenges that we face as a city.”
Buffaloe runs on loving Columbia
Sustainability and environmental issues are at the center of Barbara Buffaloe’s campaign bid to be Columbia’s mayor. Her appreciation for all things outdoorsy began with going on walks with her dad. “We would actually pick up trash on our walks and then recycle the cans and aluminum,” Buffaloe said.
Gates officially hired as new Missouri men’s basketball coach
Dennis Gates finished his tenure with Cleveland State with a 50-40 record and 21 of those losses coming from his first season. He says he looks forward to helping build Mizzou’s program that “all Mizzou fans will be proud of.”
Around CoMo this week:
2 p.m. Wednesday: Four Oaks Farm will host a Fairy/Gnome Magical Garden & Barnyard Class
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday: The Columbia Public Library will host a Red Cross Blood Drive in the Friends Room.
Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday: Support the Missouri Contemporary Ballet by joining goat yoga at Logboat Brewing Company.
Quote
"Love is the flower you’ve got to let grow." -John Lennon
Have a great week!