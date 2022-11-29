We’re guessing we’re not the only ones reaching out to you on #GivingTuesday (or what we prefer to call #GivingNewsDay!), so we’ll keep this brief. We’re joining over 300 organizations across the country in raising $50 million to sustain nonprofit news like ours — and to appeal to our readers to help us in this call to action. It’s a movement like no other, and you can be a part of it.
As a reader of the Columbia Missourian, you’ve come to depend on our reporting to give you the facts you need to live your life. And, as a nonprofit, we depend on readers like you to make this work possible. Will you consider making a donation to the Columbia Missourian today, in honor of #GivingNewsDay? From now until December 31, we are trying to reach 100 donors to earn a bonus from NewsMatch. Just think of the impact that could have—not just in our newsroom, but in our community.
We hope to $1,000 by the end of the day today. Every amount has an impact. Can we count on you to help us reach our goal?
This #GivingNewsDay, invest in news that’s for people, not for profit. Invest in us.
DONATE ONLINE NOW
During this giving season, we know there are a lot of worthy organizations vying for your attention. We hope that, as a reader of the Columbia Missourian, you’ll demonstrate the value we add to your life by making a donation today.
With gratitude,
Elizabeth Stephens, executive editor
P.S. Don’t keep #GivingNewsDay all to yourself! Celebrate with friends and colleagues by helping us spread the word and forwarding this email.