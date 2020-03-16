The wrong email was sent to you this morning. Our apologies. Here is the Monday briefing for March 16.
Good morning, readers! Happy Monday.
We hope everyone is taking care of themselves, both mentally and physically. See the last section of this newsletter for coronavirus coverage and resources on coping with additional stress from the pandemic.
On a positive note, the first day of spring is Thursday. We've almost made it through winter!
In case you missed it:
From 2nd place to first: 13-year-old conquers regional spelling bee: Need a more lighthearted story after a week full of heavy news? Check out how 13-year-old Jiya Shetty defeated 49 other spellers to become the undisputed best speller in mid-Missouri.
Boone County presidential primary results: Boone County voted last Tuesday, remember? After all the news, the presidential primary feels months ago, but here are the results from the county’s 55 precincts.
For Donndre Smith, 'It's all passion': Coach, teacher and more: Donndre Smith coaches the boys junior varsity basketball team at Hickman and teaches special education at Battle. "Relationship-building is the strongest part of both jobs, without a doubt," Smith said.
UM System suspends in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester: Campuses will remain open, but all classes will be online for the rest of the semester to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Rock Bridge girls get revenge against Republic: The Rock Bridge girls basketball team advanced to its first Final Four appearance since 2017, beating Republic in overtime Saturday.
Coronavirus coverage and resources:
Tiger Hotel opens pop-up store for coronavirus essentials: From noon to 6 p.m. every day until either supply or demand runs out, the pop-up store will supply members of the public with what they need, including cleaning supplies and toilet paper.
Closings and cancellations: Keep up with event and activity changes for Columbia because of COVID-19: This list is being updated. Please email news@columbiamissourian.com to add an event.
Coronavirus and its impact on sports both locally and across the country: Professional and collegiate sports are now suspended or canceled until further notice. Read how it affects MU, Columbia College, Stephens College and local high schools.
The pandemic can be upsetting to people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking time to relax and checking in with your health care provider if stress gets in the way of your daily life. Read more of the CDC's tips for coping here.
For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates. And wash your hands!