Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency for Missouri. The state will receive $13 million in emergency funding from the federal government, supplemented by an additional $7 million at the state level. He also announced two new presumptive positive cases in the state.
The University of Missouri System suspended all in-person courses for the remainder of the semester. Decisions about final exams and commencements will be communicated "as decisions are made."
The Southeastern Conference suspended regular season play for all sports at SEC schools until April 15. The NCAA has already canceled spring championships after previously canceling March Madness.
Columbia Public Schools will be in session on Monday. Another update will be shared on Monday. The governor said he was leaving school closure decisions up to local officials.
Columbia College and Stephens College have moved courses online.
You will start to notice changes at the grocery stores — and not just low supplies of toilet paper. Hy-Vee, Schnucks and Gerbes have closed self-serve food bars and buffets and ended food sampling.
Some churches are moving services online while others are changing cleaning, worship and communion practices.
The cancellation list continues to grow. We are keeping a running list, available here. The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall have canceled all events through March 31. Daniel Boone Regional Library is canceling all events and outreach efforts, but libraries will be open regular hours.
Have questions about COVID-19? Need some reliable resources? We've rounded up resources in this article.