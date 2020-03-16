There is a lot of new information about the novel human coronavirus, and we are launching an email newsletter to share the latest news with you. You are receiving this email today because you receive the daily news headlines each morning. If you would like to continue to receive these emails, please subscribe here.
Mayor Brian Treece will introduce an emergency resolution to ban gatherings of 25 or more and to cap bar and restaurant capacities at Monday night's Columbia City Council meeting, he said at a news conference.
Gov. Mike Parson has announced a sixth case of the coronavirus in the state, the third case in Greene County in southwest Missouri. Of the 170 people in the state tested for COVID-19 so far, 164 have tested negative, Parson said in a Monday morning tweet.
The University of Missouri System Curators granted UM System President Mun Choi temporary authority to implement "lawful policies, procedures or other measures" related to the system's response regarding COVID-19.
The Missouri House Budget Committee approved a COVID-19 funding recommendation to allocate approximately $13 million in emergency federal funding and approximately $7 million in state funds to be spent on the state's coronavirus response.
The closings and cancelations list continues to grow. We're keeping a running list here. Boone County's courts and Columbia's gyms and studios are also making adjustments.
- Columbia Public Schools will close Wednesday until April 13, a letter to district families said. Alternative methods of teaching will depend on the grade a student is enrolled in.
- Columbia Independent School will suspend on-campus classes after Tuesday and switch to e-learning through the week of March 30, head of school Adam Dubé announced in an email. Spring break is still scheduled for next week.
- The Daniel Boone Regional Library will close indefinitely beginning Tuesday due to public health concerns.
- The Show-Me Showdown has been canceled by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. The decision means the Rock Bridge High School girls basketball team will not be able to play for a Class 5 state championship after qualifying for the semifinals on Saturday.
An experimental vaccine for the Coronavirus was tested on a person for the first time at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.
U.S. airlines are seeking billions in federal aid in order to recover from the sharp decrease in travel due to COVID-19.
What are the rules of social distancing? Best practice requires maintaining at least a six-foot distance between yourself and others. While you may be healthy (and a little bored), following these guidelines is recommended to help slow the spread of disease and save lives.
How long will social distancing last? It depends on when U.S. cases reach their peak and other factors.
Restaurants in New York are shutting down and with that hundreds of thousands of people are facing unemployment. The New York Times' restaurant critic looks at what is happening and argues that government support is critical to save the industry.
