Unfulfilled: The coronavirus has disrupted life as we know it, and for the class of 2020 it is no different. Senior high school students from Columbia, Kansas City and Chicago reflect on the irreplaceable milestones, memories and goodbyes they will not experience graduating in the wake of a pandemic.
Chuck Graham, former state senator, dies at 55: Chuck Graham, a Democrat, was elected to the state Senate in 2004 after serving in the Missouri House of Representatives. He suffered a fatal heart attack on Tuesday, according to his wife, Kate Graham.
Rural Missouri clinics get $17 million in COVID-19 aid: The multi-million aid package will be distributed to 351 rural health care providers in Missouri to support and expand coronavirus testing capabilities.
Missouri 'rape kit' changes don't solve every problem: It’s been almost three years since the statewide audit of untested “rape kits,” and Missouri has incrementally improved sexual assault evidence testing and expanded survivors’ rights, but there are some problems still left unsolved.
State health department to run COVID-19 testing event at Hickman High School: The city of Columbia will assist with the drive-thru testing event to be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 1-2 in the Hickman High School parking lot. It will be run by the Missouri National Guard and open to anyone in Missouri, even if they are asymptomatic.
SEC to allow voluntary on-campus athletics workouts on June 8: Schools in the SEC, like Missouri, will be allowed to start voluntary in-person on-campus workouts on June 8 for football and men's and women's basketball athletes. The decision marks a significant step toward the return of fall collegiate sports.
If you are looking for something to do this week, spend the night in a Bonnie and Clyde hideout in Joplin or visit Painted Rock Conservation Area for a beautiful hike and look at Native American History.