Another family fun fest will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Albert-Oakland Park. This month’s theme is Bookworms and Butterflies and will feature Daniel Boone Regional Library's Bookmobile, among other things.
Cherry Street Hotel parking back on City Council agenda
The Cherry Street Hotel developers are requesting that Columbia City Council make a final yes or no decision on the leasing of 99 parking spaces in the Tenth and Cherry Municipal Parking Garage at Monday night’s council meeting. The vote was originally tabled in July due to residents’ concerns over losing their permits for parking and the effect the lack of metered parking spaces might have on local businesses. Monday’s meeting will also kick-start the first of three public hearings for the fiscal year 2022 budget.
Columbia Public Schools will require masks to be worn inside
Starting Monday, all CPS students, staff, employees and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, according to an email sent to students’ families Friday. Some individuals who come into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine based on their status. A detailed outline of the district’s COVID-19 plan is available on its website.
Roots N Blues to require negative COVID test or proof of vaccination
The 2021 Roots N Blues festival is set to be in Columbia from Sept. 24 through 26 at Stephens Lake Park. The festival will require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination for entry. The festival asks attendees to bring a valid government issued ID, proof of vaccination or negative test results from less than 72 hours before entry. Children will also need a negative test for entry.
Two classic motels on the Business Loop are targeted for demolition
The Arrow Head motel and Eastwood Motel located on Business Loop are in the process of being demolished by the city. Permits for demolition were acquired by the owner of the Eastwood Motel this summer. The Arrow Head Motel permit request is still pending. The Arrow Head was built in 1938 and was one of the first motels along Interstate 70 between St. Louis and Kansas City. The Eastwood Motel was built in the 1960s by two brothers. Mark and Fred Todd operated the Eastwood Motel for many years before finally selling it and retiring.
Reed-Francois introduced as new Missouri athletic director
Desiree Reed-Francois was introduced as Missouri’s new athletic director at a news conference Wednesday at Memorial Stadium. Reed-Francois takes over for the outgoing Jim Sterk, who led Missouri’s athletic department for five years before stepping down in July. Sterk was introduced five years ago to the day that Reed-Francois was introduced. “August 11, remember that day,” UM System President Mun Choi said. “Today, we’re going to go from good to becoming champions.” Reed- Francois was the athletic director at UNLV for four years before coming to Missouri.