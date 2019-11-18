Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
Despite slightly warmer temperatures in the beginning of the week, including highs in the mid-60s, temperatures will drop again by the weekend with possibilities of more rain and snow.
In case you missed it:
CPS starts later: After a new state law aiming to extend the summer vacation season to help Missouri's tourism industry, Columbia Public Schools pushed back the start of its 2020-21 academic year. That change will make students and teachers have to adjust to a lopsided school year, with the first semester being shorter than the second.
Pickard Hall to be demolished: MU officials announced Thursday that Pickard Hall, the campus's third oldest building, will be demolished because they have been unable to find a way to eliminate radioactive contamination from chemists that worked in the building in the early 20th century.
Hunters hit the woods: An estimated half a million hunters will participate during the November firearms hunting season after beginning Saturday. The warmer weather and increase in deer over the last few years are expected to bode well for the hunters in search of whitetails.
Learning lifesaving tips: Boone County Community Against Violence and MU Health Care joined together Nov. 10 for a public health expo at the Columbia Boys & Girls Clubs that taught potential bystanders lifesaving tips for how to help someone in need of medical attention before first responders arrive.
Four straight losses for MU football: After three straight losses while on the road, the Tigers returned home for another loss, this time against No. 11 Florida. Missouri ended the game Saturday 23-6, bringing it to 5-5 on the season. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
7 p.m. Wednesday: Holiday Brew 'n view of Elf at The Blue Note
5:30 p.m. Thursday: Poker, Paws & Pints at Papa's Cat Cafe
10 a.m. Friday: Rocheport Holiday Cookie Crawl in Rocheport
8 a.m. Saturday: Columbia Holiday Festival at the Columbia Expo Center
3 p.m. Sunday: KOPN Central Missouri Holiday Parade in downtown Columbia