Good morning readers! This week will start to feel like spring again, with highs in the 80s, but rain is expected Wednesday. Ever wanted to share your poetry to an audience, or hear someone else share theirs? Daniel Boone Regional Library has just the thing: a virtual open mic poetry session. The event is Tuesday, but be sure to register ahead of time.
An increase in tuition above the rate of inflation at MU and across the UM System was proposed Thursday to the system’s governing board. The Board of Curators will likely take up the proposed increase at a specially called meeting next month.
MU hosted an in-person commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates over the weekend after ceremonies were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 200 people of the 2020 graduating class returned to the university, but some were left wanting more.
As the school year draws to a close, parents reflected on what they have learned about the way their children learn during the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year of combining virtual and in-person learning, parents said they were astounded by their children's independence, resilience and compassion. While some families were eager to return to in-seat education, others had a positive experience at home.
A year after pandemic restrictions devastated the restaurant industry in Columbia, those same businesses are facing a new problem with reopening. Staffing issues and a national labor shortage in the industry have limited the hours businesses can stay open, even as the city lifts its restrictions.
Pro-mask candidates are leaving office and occupancy limits are falling by the wayside in Missouri as communities tire of pandemic restrictions.
Rock Bridge running back Bryce Jackson announced his commitment to Missouri via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. He’s a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class as a preferred walk-on.
