Happy Fourth of July readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. The Douglass Family Aquatic Center is open for the summer just in time for Independence Day. A Mizzou Academy teen received a perfect score on the ACT. Demand at local food banks is rising as inflation continues to impact families.
'Everything on the line': Columbia man chases a big life in making music
Stephen Edwards began making music in high school. Today, he records and produces a contemporary blend of hip-hop, rock, electronic and alternative. Although Edwards does not make enough money with music production to earn a living wage, there is no plan B. His hope to become a famous music artist lives on.
Family-owned grocery changes hands, continues to serve rural Missouri community
Hickman’s IGA plays a key role in the rural community of Perry, Mo. it serves. Having changed hands to new owners just last year, they had to overcome more than a few challenges when getting started. They chalk their perseverance and success up to community support and treating their customers like family.
Demand is up at the Food Bank as inflation makes it harder to meet community needs
Inflation, surging demand and supply delays are causing food banks to scramble to meet the needs of a growing number of clients. The price of food has been slammed by a spike in inflation that has hit a 40-year high, and the burden typically falls hardest on lower-income families
After College of Engineering audit, MU announces fraud details, terminations
MU officials announced the firing of three College of Engineering staff members Thursday after an internal audit found financial mismanagement in the school. The audit discovered direct evidence that a faculty member at the College of Engineering stole at least $30,700 from MU in electronics and unauthorized credit card purchases.
A visit from Kentucky highlights MU men's basketball's SEC schedule
The Southeastern Conference announced its game against Kentucky in-conference matchups last week. The Tigers will play Kentucky as well as some usual rivals like Arkansas and Texas A&M.
Around CoMo this week:
Fire in the Sky: Monday, July 4
Columbia’s annual Independence Day celebration will be held in Stephens Lake Park, 100 Old Hwy 63, from 6-10 p.m. There will also be kids activities and crafts, live entertainment, food trucks, and a grand finale.
Altered Book Art Challenge: Wednesday, July 6
Library staff is turning around discarded books into blank canvases at the Columbia Public Library, 100 W Broadway. Pick out books and materials and do a small craft to get creative from 7-8:30 p.m. The class is for adults and teens. Registration is required.
Movies in the Park: Encanto: Friday, July 8
Encanto is being shown for free in Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W, as part of the summer Movies in the Park program. The movie begins at 8:45 p.m., but there will be concessions and food trucks beforehand.
Orr Street Farmers & Art Market: Sunday, July 10
Browse artwork and fresh food alike at the Orr Street Market, 126 N 10th St, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
