The results are in — except for the Third Ward.
Barbara Buffaloe was elected Columbia's mayor, and Nick Foster won the Fourth Ward seat on City Council.
Roy Lovelady and Karl Skala ended the night with 1,102 votes each. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said they are accepting military ballots through noon Friday and will review provisional ballots before having the final tallies.
For Columbia School Board, Blake Willoughby won reelection and Suzette Waters won the most votes and will replace Della Streaty-Wilhoit. The bond issue for the school district also passed.
Read more about the final results in the stories below.
