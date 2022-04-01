Welcome back to Election Alert. On Tuesday, depending on your district, you’ll be able to cast your vote for mayoral and Columbia School Board candidates and possibly Third or Fourth Ward city council candidates. This weekly newsletter is meant to keep you in the know and help you feel prepared. In this edition, you'll find a summary of what you’ll need to vote, where to go and what’s on the ballot.
The General Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, April 5. Polling places will open at 6 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.
What to bring: one of the following forms of ID
ID issued by state of Missouri or the U.S. government (Driver’s License, Passport)
ID issued by a local election authority
ID from a Missouri university, college, vocational or technical school
A current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter
If you don’t have an ID, you may still vote in a provisional ballot. Your vote counts if you come back to your polling place on election day and show a photo ID OR If your signature matches the signature in the voter registry.
Where to go: To find your polling location, visit the Missouri Voter Outreach Center
What’s on the ballot:
The Mayoral candidates are: Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath, Randy Minchew and David Seamon.
The Third Ward candidates are: Roy Lovelady and Karl Skala.
The Fourth Ward candidates are: Nick Foster and Erica Pefferman.
The Columbia School Board candidates are: Suzette Waters, Blake Willoughby, Andrea Lisenby and Adam Burks.
The candidates have discussed some key issues ahead of the election. Find all of those in our online voters guide.
The proposition on the ballot inquires whether Columbia should introduce a local use tax.
According to the City of Columbia Use tax information page, “If voters approve Prop 1 on April 5, 2022, a 2% local use tax would be collected on goods and services purchased from out-of-state vendors,” and the money would go towards sidewalk repairs, road maintenance, firefighters and police officers.
The question on the ballot asks whether Columbia should move forward with an $80 million bond issue. This would fund two new elementary schools and improvements to existing ones. It will not increase the district's current debt service tax levy.
For more information on the candidates and coverage done so far, visit the Columbia Missourian Elections page or click the links featured below.
That’s all for now. Thank you for tuning in to Election Alert.