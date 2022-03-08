The municipal election will take place on April 5, just four weeks away. Leading up to the election, we will be sending this email once a week to share the latest coverage of the candidates and ballot issues. In this week's edition, you'll find details about what is on the ballot.
What's on the ballot
The April 5 election includes races for the Third and Fourth City Council Wards, Columbia mayor and two Columbia School Board seats. The ballot will also pose one proposition and one question.
In the mayoral race, there are five candidates: Randy Minchew, David Seamon, Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath and Maria Oropallo. Mayor Brian Treece is not running for reelection.
In the City Council race, there are two candidates in each ward. In the Third Ward, Karl Skala is running for reelection against challenger Roy Lovelady. In the Fourth Ward, Erica Pefferman and Nick Foster are each seeking their first term on City Council.
There are two seats up for election on the Columbia School Board. Blake Willoughby is running as an incumbent, while Suzette Waters, Andrea Lisenby and Adam Matthew Burks are seeking their first term.
Voters will also be asked to vote on a local use tax. The proposed tax, if approved by voters, would take effect in January 2023 under a law passed last spring by the legislature. It would charge a rate of 2% on goods bought online and shipped to Columbia residents. Emulating the local sales tax rate charged at brick-and-mortar stores in Columbia, the new tax and would be raised or reduced alongside any future adjustments to the local tax, said City Counselor Nancy Thompson.
Columbia Public Schools has a bond issue on the ballot. If approved, the $80 million bond plan would fund two new elementary schools and improvements to existing ones. This is not expected to increase the district's current debt service tax levy.
You can check your voter registration and view a sample ballot from the Boone County Clerk's Office.
Upcoming coverage
Leading up to the election, the Missourian will be publishing stories on the candidates and issues in the election.
The Missourian will co-host two public forums with KOMU 8 News and Vidwest Studios. Plan to tune in to the livestream on our website at 7 p.m. March 15 for the mayoral forum and 7 p.m. March 17 for the city council forum.
For more information on the candidates stances on political issues, such as policing disparities, public safety, climate policy, visit the Columbia Missourian Elections page or click the links featured below.
If you have any questions regarding candidates, issues or election information, feel free to submit to our FAQ Section. We will answer your questions in future issues.
That’s all for now. Thank you for tuning in to Election Alert.