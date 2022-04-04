Welcome back to Election Alert. This newsletter will serve as your guide to the essentials for voting and what will be on the ballot. Voters will be choosing a new mayor and at least one new City Council and School Board member.
The General Municipal Election is today, Tuesday, April 5. Polling places will open at 6 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.
What to bring: one of the following forms of ID
- ID issued by state of Missouri or the U.S. government (Driver’s License, Passport);
- ID issued by a local election authority;
- ID from a Missouri university, college, vocational or technical school;
- A current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.
If you don’t have an ID, you may still vote in a provisional ballot. Your vote counts if you come back to your polling place on election day and show a photo ID OR If your signature matches the signature in the voter registry.
Where to go: To find your polling location, visit the Missouri Voter Outreach Center
What's on the ballot:
The Mayoral candidates are: Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath, Randy Minchew and David Seamon.
The Third Ward candidates are: Roy Lovelady and Karl Skala.
The Fourth Ward candidates are: Nick Foster and Erica Pefferman.
The Columbia School Board candidates are: Suzette Waters, Blake Willoughby, Andrea Lisenby and Adam Burks.
One of the issues is the Proposition 1 local use tax on out-of-state goods and an $80 million bond issue to construct two new elementary schools among other projects.
For more information on the candidates and coverage done so far, visit the Columbia Missourian Elections page or click the links featured below.
Election Alert will be back tomorrow, April 6 with a roundup of the results from the General Municipal Election.
That’s all for now. Thank you for tuning in to Election Alert.