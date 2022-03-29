Welcome back to Election Alert. One week from today, the polls will be open, and depending on your district, you’ll be able to cast your vote for mayoral and Columbia School Board candidates and possibly Third or Fourth Ward city council candidates.
This weekly newsletter is meant to keep you in the know and help you feel prepared. In this week's edition, you'll find more information on hot topics for forums including school safety and equal opportunities, energy and trash.
A Columbia School Board candidate forum hosted virtually by Faith Voices of Columbia and Worley Street Roundtable, an education advocacy organization, brought up safety concerns and sought to address equal opportunities concerning allocation of resources.
The forum was attended by two board candidates: Suzette Waters and Blake Willoughby. Adam Burks and Andrea Lisenby could not attend due to prior engagements.
Willoughby identified three safety needs: physical, psychological and emotional. Waters defined safety as a baseline critical need and shared concerns about gun safety in schools, recommending the district provide education on how parents could safely store their guns
Candidates also addressed apprehension about equal opportunities concerning allocation of resources.
Candidates for mayor and City Council discussed renewable energy and power grid issues.
The council candidates talked about the lack of progress on an electrical expansion project, approved in July 2013 and paused by a later council in 2016, and expressed frustration with the project’s roadblocks. The project planned for a 161-kilovolt line running along Providence Road, Grindstone Parkway, Nifong Boulevard, Vawter School Road and Scott Boulevard, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Mayoral candidates were asked whether they would commit to 100% renewable power in Columbia by 2030. The candidates responded with mixed answers.
Barbara Buffaloe committed to 100% renewable power but stressed the need to have “equitable systems in place” to make the commitment possible. Tanya Heath said that while she could not commit, it was important to research possible avenues for renewable energy before making any commitments.
Randy Minchew opposed the commitment, stating that he was not “seeing a plan for how it would get done” and said he felt there were more important issues in infrastructure, specifically with the city’s power grid. David Seamon committed to renewable energy as long as it is not implemented “on the backs of the most marginalized.”
When it came to talking trash, Fourth Ward candidates Erica Pefferman and Nick Foster expressed support for the introduction of roll carts.
Foster pointed to trash pickup as a symptom of a larger issue with trust in city government and Pefferman called out issues with the process between city staff and City Council when deciding how trash pickup should be handled.
For Third Ward candidates, Roy Lovelady said that while he is not opposed to roll carts, he is in support of solutions that work. Karl Skala said he remained “agnostic” about the trash issue called for a referendum to gauge public interest.
City Council is expected to decide on whether to place the referendum on removing the ban on roll carts on the August ballot at its April 4 meeting.
