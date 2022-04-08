Welcome back to Election Alert, your lifeline for this year's local election. This newsletter is meant to keep you in the know. Here is an update on the results of Tuesday's elections.
Things are still uncertain for Ward Three.
Karl Skala tied with Roy Lovelady for the City Council seat.
The tie could be broken when provisional and military ballots are reviewed and counted during the public election certification process on Monday.
If the tie is not broken, the Third Ward council seat could appear on the Aug. 2 ballot — the next regular election. Skala would stay in his position as Third Ward councilperson until one of the two candidates is elected, according to Sidney Olson, the city public information officer.
