The primary is tomorrow!
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can visit showmeboone.com/clerk to find your polling place. The Boone County Government Building serves as a centralized polling location for the county.
In addition to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts 3 and 4 and other statewide races, there are up to five contested local elections on the primary ballot depending on your location. Review the full voter guide.
Over the last week, the Missourian has published profiles on the candidates in those five races. Here's a rundown of those races and links to the stories for you to learn more.
Boone County Presiding Commissioner
Connie Leipard and James 'Jimmy' Pounds are competing in the Republican primary for the party's nomination for Boone County presiding commissioner. Democrat Kip Kendrick is unopposed in the primary.
Recorder of Deeds
Democrats Nick Knoth, Shannon Martin and Bob Nolte are seeking the nod in the primary. The winner will face Republican Shamon Jones.
Associate circuit court judge, Division 10
Democrats Kayla Jackson-Williams and Angela Peterson are seeking the nomination. No other candidates have filed for the seat. Unless a candidate is able to file today, the winner of the primary will start fulfilling the duties of associated circuit judge Jan. 1.
47th House District
In the Democratic primary, Adrian Plank and Chimene Schwach are seeking the nomination. The winner will face Republican John Martin in November.
Third Ward City Council
This runoff election will determine who takes the Third Ward City Council seat. The candidates are: Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady.