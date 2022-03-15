Welcome back to Election Alert. Three weeks from today, the polls will be open, and voting will be in full swing. This weekly newsletter is meant to keep you in the know and help you feel prepared. In this week's edition, you'll find more information on the local use tax issue, as well as an update on the mayoral race.
Local use tax
One issue voters will be able to vote on is the local use tax, also called a “Wayfair tax.” This tax would be a 2% sales tax on out-of-state goods and online purchases and would take effect in January 2023. Columbia Finance Director Matthew Lue explains that since there is no way to collect tax on these purchases, leaving “brick-and-mortar stores at a disadvantage because they do have to collect the tax.”
Voters will determine if the use tax will be applied to Boone County as well, though it will be independent from Columbia’s measure and will voted on separately.
Lue’s goal is to make sure the tax is explained clearly, as it is estimated to produce $5.6 million in revenue annually and aids in funding city services.
The use tax was on the 2017 ballot but was narrowly defeated for the city and county.
Maria Oropallo drops out of mayoral race
Supporters gathered Saturday outside Wabash Station in Columbia to listen to Maria Oropallo’s announcement that she is dropping out of the mayoral race. She said the dropout was because of a lack of campaign funds. Oropallo encouraged supporters to do their research on the other candidates when looking to vote for an alternate person.
The remaining mayoral candidates are Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath, Randy Minchew and David Seamon.
