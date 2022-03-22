Welcome back to Election Alert. Two weeks from today, the election will officially begin. This weekly newsletter is meant to provide you the information you need so you may use the power of your vote. In this week’s edition, you’ll find more information on local accessibility issues, as well as any important election updates.
Accessibility in Columbia Schools
This past week, those running to be on the School Board participated in a forum hosted by the Columbia Disability Issues Coalition. Two seats are open on the seven-seat board in the April 5 election.
A hot topic of this forum was inclusion in school settings, and its importance. All of the candidates felt strongly about inclusion, sharing many personal experiences and why they are passionate about this issue.
When asked to discuss action plans regarding improvement on 504 and IEP plans, the candidates had similar responses. Waters emphasized the importance of keeping the child’s well-being at the center of the conversation. Burks emphasized how confusing the process of applying for accommodations is, and how that can be simplified. Lisenby emphasized the concerns parents have about the experience their children are having in the classroom, without any parental supervision, if their child cannot communicate about their day. Willoughby emphasized the legal barriers teachers have in terms of “doing the right thing” for their students.
All of the candidates recognized a bullying problem as well.
Accessibility within the City of Columbia
Mayoral candidates also attended the Columbia Disability Coalition forum this past week. Their conversations centered mostly around recognizing issues and sharing action plans on accessibility issues around Columbia.
Barbara Buffaloe recognized the root of the issue is within Columbia’s infrastructure. David Seamon specifically mentioned the difficulty of scheduling paratransit rides, and the 24-hour period it takes to arrange the ride. Tanya Heath emphasized the additional amount of time bus trips take, which makes public transit unappealing and inconvenient.
The candidates also participated in a conversation regarding how Columbia Police interact with people with disabilities. Seamon emphasized the importance of specialized training for officers to receive when it comes to interacting with people with disabilities. Buffaloe emphasized the recognition of unconscious bias in police response and city employees.
Randy Minchew did not attend the forum.
