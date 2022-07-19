Election alert is back for a second session as the midterm primaries are just two weeks away. This newsletter is here to help you prepare and feel adequately informed to make your own decisions. In this edition, we will cover what is on the ballot.
This election has a lot going on, so we're going to take it step-by-step.
U.S. Senate
U.S. Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection, and many Missouri politicians are seeking his seat.
In total, there are 34 people running for the senate seat: 21 Republicans, 11 Democrats, one Libertarian and one who aligns with the Constitution Party.
We encourage you to take a look at the ballot. The Missouri Independent has profiles on some candidates and a closer look at the lesser-known candidates.
U.S. House
There are four Republican and four Democratic candidates running for the newly drawn Third Congressional District. Blaine Luetkemeyer, the incumbent on the Republican side, is expected to win the Republican primary in his reelection campaign. The district now includes the southern half of Columbia and Boone County.
In the new District 4, which includes Columbia north of Broadway and northern Boone County, seven Republican candidates are vying in the primary to replace Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who gave up her seat to run for Senate. Those candidates are: Mark Alford, Rick Brattin, Kalena Bruce, Taylor Burks, Jim “Soupy” Campbell, William “Bill” Irwin and Kyle Stonner LaBrue.
Democrat Jack Truman of Lamar and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr of Warrensburg will not face primary opponents, so they will await the winner of the Republican primary.
Take a look at this story to read more about the candidates and see a map of the districts.
The Fourth Congressional District candidates talked with the Missourian about their position on foreign policy.
State House
The redistricting consolidated the State House Districts within Boone County. House District 47, covering the northwest part of the county, is the only contested race in the primary. Democrats Adrian Plank and Chimene Schwach will face off in the primary.
In District 44, Democrat Dave Raithel of Columbia is unopposed in his primary and will face incumbent Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, in the November general election.
In District 50, Democrat Douglas Mann will take on Republican James Musgraves in the November general election.
Rep. David Tyson Smith is switching to District 46 but faces no opposition in the primary or the general election. Democrat Kathy Steinhoff faces no opposition in District 45 for either election.
Read more about the statehouse races.
Presiding commissioner
In the primary, Republicans Connie M. Leopard and James Pounds will face off to determine who will challenge Democrat Kip Kendrick in November. The presiding commissioner is one of three county commissioners and represents the whole county. Current presiding commissioner Dan Atwill is not seeking reelection.
Recorder of Deeds
The county recorder of deeds will also be elected this fall as incumbent Nora Dietzel is not seeking reelection. There are three Democratic candidates: the current deputy recorder of deeds Shannon Martin, Bob Nolte and Nick Knoth.
Shamon Jones is the Republican candidate and will move forward into the general election.
Read more about the countywide races and candidates.
Third Ward Runoff
Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady still have unfinished business after tying for the Third Ward City Council seat in April. You can refresh your memory about the candidates with these stories:
- Roy Lovelady brings 'boots on the ground' attitude to Third Ward race
- Skala touts institutional knowledge in sixth run for council
Upcoming coverage
Leading up to the election, the Missourian will be publishing stories on the candidates and issues in the election.
For more information on voting visit the Columbia Missourian Elections page.
That's all for now. Thank you for tuning in to Election Alert.