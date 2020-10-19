Happy Monday readers! MU celebrated Homecoming on Saturday, despite the game against Vanderbilt being postponed. Check out some of the fall events happening in the Mid-Missouri area and catch up on the events from last week!
MU Faculty Council approves resolution to censure Choi
The resolution, requested by council member Johannes Strobel, states that by not reading the Campus Promotion and Tenure Advisory committee memos, UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi failed to acknowledge the advisory role of an MU standing committee. The Council also voiced concerns about the fear of retaliation for speaking out against Choi’s leadership.
Many beloved Missouri annual fall events carry on
Although some fall events have been canceled due to COVID-19, Fear Fest, Shryocks Corn Maze, pumpkin patches and more are open for some fall-themed fun. The Shryocks corn maze is Kansas City Cheifs themed this year.
Boone County reports 100 new COVID-19 cases
The increase in cases comes, in part, from a medical provider that did not report 25 cases dating back to Oct. 5. However, 60 of the cases reported Wednesday were from Oct. 12 and 13.
CPS students wanting to switch to all-virtual learning must get on waiting list
On Monday evening, the Columbia School Board narrowly approved a reopening plan in which elementary school students will attend classes in person four days a week starting Monday.
Painted nails and PATs: Schupp's path to becoming Battle's kicker
The whistle is blown. Her foot connects with the ball. The kick passes cleanly through the uprights. Schupp celebrates briefly and then jogs back to the sideline where she high fives teammates and coaches.
“I feel like I’ve been in a slump, so it feels nice to come back and gain confidence back,” Sam Schupp said after the game. “It was so fun.”