Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
FIFA selects Kansas City among 16 host sites for the 2026 World Cup. A prize-winning Columbia beagle breeder will judge this year's Westminster dog show. Rock Bridge grad Isiaih Mosley officially joins the Missouri men's basketball team. The State Historical Society launched a virtual exhibit for Juneteenth.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
‘Milan was dying’: A small Missouri town’s diverse resuscitation
In only a couple of decades, Milan has grown into one of the most diverse places in Missouri.
MU men's golfer suspended indefinitely after invasion-of-privacy arrest
MU golfer YuTa Tsai, 21, is suspended indefinitely after being charged with invasion of privacy and tampering with physical evidence.
CPS Wyoming trip alters journey amid Yellowstone flooding
Columbia Public Schools' trip to Yellowstone National Park was put on hold as flooding closed the park. Instead, students had options to hike or kayak and enjoy a barbecue close by at Grand Teton National Park.
Columbia local commemorates 'Trash Bag Voucher Day' with song
A Columbia educator expressed his love for the biannual occurrence with his new song 'Trash Bag Voucher Day!'
Rocheport Hall of Fame inducts long-serving postmaster family
A family that ran the Rocheport Post Office for almost a century was posthumously inducted into the town's hall of fame.
Around CoMo this week:
Make Music Columbia Tuesday, June 21
The event is presented by the City of Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs and is a live, free musical celebration with concerts across the city.
Food Truck Roundups At Columbia Farmers Market Wednesday, June 22
Stop by the Columbia Farmers Market for their biweekly food truck roundup in addition to the Wednesday market.
Almost Famous Thursday, June 23
Enjoy watching Almost Famous for free in Rose Music Hall Park.
She Kills Monsters Friday, June 24
Join the Maplewood Barn Theatre in their performance of She Kills Monsters, which will be showing from June 23 to 26.
Quote:
Of all possessions a friend is the most precious. - Herodotus