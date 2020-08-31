Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. MU's fall semester started last week, as did Stephens College's. Columbia has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases as students return to their campuses.
So settle in and catch up on the events of the past week with us.
New city guidelines limiting capacity in buildings to under 20 people and requiring businesses that serve alcohol to close at 10 went into effect Friday.
Joel Poor will continue working with a campus marketing center and laboratory after being relieved of his teaching duties Monday.
Signs mandating masks, markers advising students to stay 6 feet apart, and spread-out seating in popular locations, such as the MU Student Center, welcomed students as they returned to campus.
A Westminister College paleontologist and his students made an exciting find in South Dakota: a dinosaur skull hypothesized to belong to a Triceratops prorsus.
MU researchers are studying RNA to discover early indicators of pancreatic cancer. “Our goal eventually is to keep people well-informed so they have a greater awareness regarding any preventative measures,” said Senthil R. Kumar, a research professor in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine .
The MU football team met for about three hours Friday in lieu of practice to discuss police brutality and racist injustices in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Around Como this week:
- 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aslin Administration Building: Columbia School Board special session about the return to campus