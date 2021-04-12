Happy Monday, readers! We're well into spring now, but consider throwing on a jacket before your morning commute — early hours are expected to be a little chilly. As you venture downtown, make sure you're caught up on the city shifting gears when it comes to parking enforcement.
First-time candidates Sasser, Snodgrass win seats on the CPS board | Elections | columbiamissourian.com
Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass, two first-time candidates, won seats on the Columbia School Board. Sasser received the most votes out of the five running, with 6,969. Snodgrass got the second most with 6,193. Both plan to address diversity issues within CPS through their new seats.
CPS students return for full-time, in-person learning | K-12 Education | columbiamissourian.com
For the first time this school year, CPS students returned to a five-day in-person learning schedule. Since Jan. 19, prekindergarten through fifth-grade students have attended in person four days a week, while middle and high school students have used a hybrid model. Secondary students previously attended two days of in-person class and two days of online class.
All Missouri adults eligible for vaccines in Phase 3 | News | columbiamissourian.com
All Missourians regardless of occupation are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after the state opened Phase 3 on Friday. Residents 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine and those 18 and older can receive the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.
Columbia P&Z rejects rezoning, preliminary plat for Canton Estates | News | columbiamissourian.com
The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission voted down the development of a 65.5-acre property near the Gans Creek Wild Area at Rock Bridge State Park. The 113-home development called Canton Estates raised environmental concerns from some activists, particularly over light pollution, runoff and noise.
Missouri baseball midterms: Grading the first half of the season | Mizzou Sports | columbiamissourian.com
The Tigers are currently 10-17 for the season, underperforming many expectations. With 27 games played, the team has had some highs and lows. Reporter Reid Glenn graded the Tigers on their hitting, pitching and overall performance.
NCAA shifts to predetermined sites for baseball, softball regionals | Mizzou Sports | columbiamissourian.com
As a safety measure against COVID-19, the NCAA will host both the baseball and softball regionals at predetermined sites. The decision is not expected to affect Missouri baseball but could impact Missouri softball. The announcement on what schools will host both baseball and softball regionals will come in the next few weeks.
