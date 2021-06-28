Happy Monday, readers!
Unearthing history: Flat Branch Park project will expose long-covered section of stream
Columbia is working on cleaning up more of Flat Branch Park. The city has restored sections of the creek during the first two phases of Flat Branch Park’s development, which were finished in 2001 and 2008. Demolition on the next phase of the project began last week and should take one to two months, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington said.
Curators vote down adding contextualization to MU Thomas Jefferson statue
The UM System Board of Curators rejected two options for adding context. The curators voted 4-4 against establishing a QR code with a link to more information and voted 7-1 against a 300-word sign. Board chair Darryl Chatman of O'Fallon said the task force recommendations "didn't necessarily align" with the group's original charge, "and that is problematic."
Trail marker honoring historic Black neighborhood founder is unveiled
A trail marker for Clara Miles, a significant figure in Columbia’s housing history, was unveiled by the African American Heritage Trail Committee. The Miles Manor subdivision is a group of houses nestled among trees and hills with three residential roads branching off White Oak Lane. In 1959, the Miles family and nine other families worked together to create a new Black neighborhood south of Broadway. Building the Black, middle-class neighborhood was a significant achievement prior to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, at a time when redlining and racial discrimination were rampant in all areas of American life.
MU Provost Ramchand answers questions about School of Medicine tenured salary cuts
At Thursday's MU Faculty Council meeting, MU Provost Latha Ramchand responded to questions faculty had regarding the productivity reviews leading to about 20 tenured faculty in MU’s School of Medicine seeing salary cuts ranging from 10% to 25% starting Sept. 1. Ramchand said that the cuts were more about accountability than money. Ramchand also said there is no financial emergency motivating the cuts.
Missouri's Weber, McClendon compete at the Olympic Trials
Mitch Weber, a redshirt sophomore at MU and alumna Jordan McClendon competed in the track Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon this week. Weber competed in men's discus, placing 12th with a 185 feet, 4 inch throw. McClendon placed 17th in the hammer throw qualifying rounds with a season-best throw of 214-7. Neither competitor scored high enough to qualify for the 2021 Olympics.