Centralia is a young team. At the start of this season, the Panthers only had one player who had carried the ball on the varsity team, one player who caught a pass on varsity and one returning starter on the offensive line. It was a team that could have benefitted from a schedule that included a couple easier games to begin the season.
Instead, it got Mexico and Hallsville, respectively.
“Honestly, we played very robotic in (the Mexico game),” Centralia coach Tyler Forsee said. “Our kids kind of played not to lose or not to make a mistake, kind of scared of the freedom of flying around and having some fun playing football.”
The Panthers began the season 1-3, getting blown out in all three losses to three teams who eventually claimed No. 1 seeds in their respective districts. But as the schedule eased up and Centralia’s less experienced players — left tackle Payton Mabrey, safety Mason Presley and linebackers Jesse Shannon and Brayden Shelton, just to name a few — started to improve, something clicked.
“We kind of found our recipe for success,” Forsee said. “We’re not gonna outrun anybody. We do not have a lot of speed. But we have a lot of tough kids that are willing to block or willing to tackle and not really care who gets the credit, and that’s a big part of why we’re starting to have success.”
Its identity is pounding the rock with quarterback Beau Gordon, whose leadership has helped many of Centralia’s younger players develop the work ethic needed to turn the team’s season around.
“In fact, and I mean in fact, he’s the first one every single day at 5:30 AM to show up,” Forsee said. “He’s our guy. And everybody looks at him as ‘the guy,’ because he is. He’s a leader; he works his butt off.”
The result: Centralia is now 5-4 heading into a road matchup with Montgomery County in Class 2 District 6. The winner will face undefeated Hallsville. Neither game will be where Centralia wants it — at home, where the fans’ support never wavered despite the slow start.
“That’s why I appreciate being here,” Forsee said. “People show up and they’re loud when they get here.”
Game of the Week: Tolton tries to keep breakout season alive against Harrisburg
Tolton and Harrisburg appear to be at different checkpoints on similar paths, but they match up in the Class 1 District 5 quarterfinal.
The Trailblazers won a combined two games between the 2019 and 2020 seasons. This year, they finished the regular season 5-3.
Compare that with the Bulldogs, who were victorious in just three total games across their 2017 and 2018 campaigns. After hiring coach Steve Hopkins, Harrisburg went 5-4 in the regular season in 2019.
After enjoying newfound success, the 2019 Bulldogs won their district quarterfinal matchup, but the 2021 iteration of the team will do all it can to stop Tolton from once again matching its moves.
Just because Tolton (fifth seed) is, for lack of a better word, “behind” in the timeline in comparison to Harrisburg (7-2, fourth seed) does not mean it’ll be an easy opponent. In fact, it may make the Trailblazers harder to beat. A team coming off its best season in some time is a dangerous one come playoffs.
“They’re feeling the success,” Hopkins said of Tolton. “Any time you have a team reach Week 10 and they can look back and say, ‘Boy, there was some success this year,’ that changes everything.”
Part of Tolton’s success has come from its big-play potential on offense.
“They have a couple of kids that … you can have them surrounded and blink and they’re gone,” Hopkins said.
The Bulldogs’ coach noted James Lee and Braden Willmeth, among others, as players his team will need to keep an eye on throughout Friday’s game.
While Harrisburg is focusing on Tolton’s playmakers, Tolton is studying Harrisburg’s offense.
“I think they have a little bit more (of a) complex offense than some of the teams we’ve played before,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said.
The Bulldogs are averaging 35.11 points per game, the second-most of any team in the Class 1 District 5 tournament.
With playoffs beginning, coaches are tasked with mentally preparing their teams for the fact that one loss ends their season.
For Tolton, Egnew wants to keep a similar attitude the Trailblazers have kept all year.
“It’s one of those things where (if) you start thinking different, you start acting different, you don’t play well,” Egnew said.
For Harrisburg, it’s about making slight alterations to a seasonlong mindset.
“We always stress, ‘Let’s go 1-0 this week,’” Hopkins said. “And that’s still the stress — the message — and with it there needs to be an urgency. … If you go 1-0, you get to practice next week.”
Eldon, Southern Boone set to run back Week 5 thriller
Southern Boone stumbled out of the gate Sept. 24 in Eldon. The Eagles went down 12-0 early, but they fought back.
The football team from Ashland returned a kickoff for a touchdown and forced a fumble that led to a score, and all of a sudden Southern Boone — 1-3 heading into the game — had the lead. To describe what happened next as a back-and-forth affair would be an epic understatement, and the game ended in a 58-50 Eagles win.
“If that would’ve happened Week 1, we would’ve been done,” Southern Boone coach Trent Tracy said. “We would’ve lost by quite a bit.”
That’s been the theme with both Southern Boone and Eldon: Despite matching 3-6 records, both teams feel better about their teams than their records would indicate. They’ve both fought through brutal schedules in the Tri-County Conference and made games against its juggernauts closer than many would expect.
“We’ve been in a lot of close games,” Eldon coach Chad Hult said. “The record doesn’t show how hard we played and how well we played at times. Now we’ve got to come together and put it together for the full 48 minutes.”
Neither team makes it much of a secret what they plan to do, personnel- and scheme-wise. Eldon’s Wing-T is designed to shove the ball down its opponents’ throats via runners Bryce Veach and Mason Kirkweg, and it often does. The team’s main point of improvement is special teams, according to Hult.
Southern Boone, meanwhile, has a more balanced attack — eight different receivers have caught passes from quarterback Hayden Steelman, and the run game is multifaceted with backs Jacob Bowles and Bradly Smith.
“They’re big and physical up front,” Hult said. “Their quarterback seems to be playing with a lot more confidence. ... They’re one of the tough teams to prepare for because they’re a complete team.”
The winner of this game will face Mexico, which beat Southern Boone earlier this year in a game Tracy believes wasn’t as lopsided as the score indicates. Southern Boone kept it close for a half, and a few key mistakes let the game get out of hand. He knows he has to win this game before he can prove his point on that front, but he believes the Eagles will come out on top.
“It’s going to be a great football game,” Tracy said. “When the dust settles, I expect us to be the winner.”
With semifinal spot on the line, California and North Callaway have a rare matchup
California and North Callaway will face each other for the first time since 2011. The Pintos (6-3) are the third seed in the Class 2 District 6 tournament. The Thunderbirds (4-4) are the sixth seed.
North Callaway got off to a 3-0 start but lost four of its final five games. The Thunderbirds are averaging 41.5 points per game in wins and 11 points per game in losses.
All six of California’s wins came against teams that finished the regular season with losing records. However, the Pintos’ three losses came against Blair Oaks, Boonville and Hallsville, which finished the regular season a combined 23-4.
This will be one of California’s more evenly matched games of the season, and it comes when the stakes are the highest.
Montgomery County and Centralia face off after strong regular-season finishes
Montgomery County and Centralia both ended the regular season winning four of their last five games, matching the teams up in the Class 2 District 6 quarterfinal.
The Wildcats have consistently put up points, scoring 28 or greater in seven of their nine games. Their defense has struggled on occasion; the team allowed 43.33 points per game in its three losses.
The Panthers’ have had erratic results in the point-prevention department, allowing 28 points or greater in five games, but holding opponents to 12 points or fewer in their four other contests.
The winner of this game earns the right to play a district semifinal game against top-seeded Hallsville, which earned a bye after going undefeated in the regular season.
Player interview: Jefferson City’s David Bethune
Jefferson City will not play this week as the team earned a bye in the Class 4 District 5 tournament. The second-seeded Jays finished 5-4, matching their highest regular-season win total since 2016.
David Bethune has been a playmaker on both sides of the ball for Jeff. City this season. In the Jays’ Week 9 win, Bethune registered two interceptions — one of which was returned for a touchdown — and two rushing touchdowns. The Columbia Missourian talked with the senior on Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian: What’s been going right for your team as you all have now won five of your last six games?
David Bethune: Just understanding more of the game and just playing together and playing for each other more than just playing for just individual stuff. And just wanting to be there around each other and wanting to be at practice. It’s all about preparation, pretty much.
CM: Is there one specific game that you look to this season as being an embodiment of that?
DB: If I had to think of a game that was like that (it’d) probably be the Battle game, for sure.
CM: You’re a senior on a relatively young team. What’s it been like to share this special season with this group?
DB: It’s really special because, being the older one on the team and just like in the older grade, me being able to treat the younger kids like I would treat any of my fellow seniors, it’s just like making them feel loved and feel involved. I’m not gonna treat them any different from (how) I would treat my fellow senior teammates.
CM: How would you describe yourself as a player and also as a teammate?
DB: Me as a player, I like getting stuff done. I like to attack and just keep going. And I like to move fast. And as a teammate, I just love my teammates. I’m always laughing with them. I’m easygoing. I’m always approachable. I’m never gonna put my teammates down about anything they do. I’m always going to encourage them to get better.
CM: Talk to me about your relationship with Kevion Pendelton and the tandem you guys make at running back.
DB: It’s very strong. We understand each other. We’ve been around each other for a very long time and that’s just my, that’s my man, man. We’ve just always been there for each other and just I’m always there for him if he needs something and he’s just always there for me, pretty much.
CM: What aspect of the game do you think you’ve improved the most since you were a freshman?
DB: If I have to say, that is being more understanding of the game and just being more physical, pretty much.
CM: How do you mentally and physically prepare throughout the week for the big role that you play both offensively and defensively?
DB: Pretty much I do that by just like, from the last game I just pick up from stuff I need to get better on and I focus on that throughout the week in practice. And I just keep stacking it on and just keep stacking it up and just getting better at the stuff I need to get better at, pretty much.
CM: How important is it for your team to have this bye week?
DB: Oh it’s very important because there’s stuff in the games that we can definitely get way better at. And it’s just important because we can work on the little stuff that, that’s just one step away from us being a better team than we — we don’t even know how great we can be until we fix those things.