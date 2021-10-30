Earlier in the week, Harrisburg coach Steve Hopkins stressed the importance of his team getting the ball first and scoring on its opening drive. After the Bulldogs won the coin toss and elected to receive, Tolton opted for an onside kick. The Trailblazers recovered the kick, but their momentum wouldn’t last. Harrisburg defeated Tolton 28-16 in the Class 1 District 5 quarterfinal.
Despite failing to recover the opening kickoff, the Bulldogs scored the game’s first 12 points and led 12-8 at halftime.
Harrisburg forced three second-half turnovers, including two interceptions by Jace Carr, to help keep their lead.
Quarterback Tanner Lanes did it all for the Bulldogs’ offense. The senior threw two touchdowns and rushed for two more.
Harrisburg (8-2) will face Fayette (9-1) in the district semifinal. The game will be a rematch from Week 7, when the Falcons handed the Bulldogs one of their two losses on the season.
Battle cruises past Liberty
With the eliminations of Tolton, Rock Bridge and Hickman, Battle was the only Columbia team to make it past the district quarterfinals. The Spartans shut down Liberty’s offense from the get-go while running backs Rickie Dunn and Tay Patrick ran wild.
Eldon earns revenge game against Southern Boone
Eldon and Southern Boone battled through a muddy, scoreless third quarter, the score neck-and-neck at 14-13 Mustangs. Then the Wing-T took over.
Bryce Veach scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the score 28-13, and Krystopher Shepard ran it in from 35 yards near the end of the game to shut out the lights on Southern Boone’s season. Eldon’s defense gave the ground game time to get going and the Mustangs finished the game on a 28-0 run.
Eldon will travel to Mexico in the district semifinals, and the winner of that game will face the winner of Blair Oaks at Boonville in the Class 3 District 5 championship. It’s one of only two districts with all Mid-Missouri teams remaining, the other being Class 1 District 5 (Fayette, Harrisburg, Sweet Springs and South Callaway).
Centralia dominant in road victory over Montgomery County
Centralia (fifth seed) was playing on the road in its Class 2 District 6 matchup with Montgomery County (fourth seed), but that didn’t slow them down. The Panthers jumped in front early and beat the Wildcats 26-8.
Centralia ran for three touchdowns in the first half, with two coming from quarterback Beau Gordon and one from Kyden Wilkerson.
At the end of the third quarter, the Panthers held a 26-0 lead — their largest advantage of the night.
Centralia’s win sets up a meeting with Hallsville in the semifinal. Hallsville earned a bye in the quarterfinal after going undefeated in the regular season.