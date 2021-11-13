Hallsville’s undefeated season came to an end Friday night, as Bowling Green came in and won 42-30.
The Bobcats punched Hallsville in the mouth to open the night with a 40-yard touchdown run for Marcus Starks, who sliced through the middle of the Hallsville defense untouched. That set the tone for the rest of the first half, in which Bowling Green, especially Starks, ran at will.
Hallsville’s run defense, facing Bowling Green’s Bret Bielema-style formations, got itself together in the second half but fumbling issues took over. To start the second half, Hallsville fumbled the opening kickoff, recovered a fumble on the next play, drove into the red zone but fumbled the drive away.
Quarterback Tyger Cobb did his best to put the team on his back, but he was without his top receiver for most of the game. AJ Austene left with an injury in the second quarter and didn’t return.
Hallsville ends its year 11-1, a year coach Justin Conyers called the most fun in his 18 years of coaching.
Blair Oaks star quarterback Dylan Hair carried the ball into the end zone to halve Mexico’s early lead, but something was immediately wrong.
Hair ended up having to go to the hospital with concussion symptoms. The team announced that he was assessed and released from the hospital.
Nonetheless, Mexico blew out Blair Oaks, especially after Hair left the game. Steve Haag’s team took a 42-7 lead into halftime and dominated the Falcons in a way they haven’t been beaten in a long time.
Mexico claimed the Class 3 District 5 title with a 49-14 win and is headed to the state quarterfinals.
Garren Vroman. What more is there to say? The running back was once again the star of the night in Fayette’s 46-6 win over Sweet Springs in the Class 1 District 5 final.
Vroman scored four touchdowns and accumulated more than 200 yards Friday.
“We’re doing a really nice job up front, and we’re doing a really good job at getting (Vroman) some space, but sometimes we don’t do a good job and he still makes us look good, and that’s kind of what our season has been: We do a good job, but when we don’t, he kind of makes up for it,” Fayette coach Mike Thompson said.
The Falcons led 24-0 at halftime before continuing their impressive performance in the second half.
Fayette’s season continues against Marceline in the state quarterfinal on Nov. 20. The Tigers handed the Falcons their only loss on the season back in Week 4.
“It’s a lot of fun to be with the guys when they’re enjoying it as much as they’re enjoying it right now, and you just hope that you can continue to get those feelings every week,” Thompson said.
Marceline and Highland battled for momentum throughout Friday night’s game, but it was the Tigers who came out on top. Marceline won the Class 1 District 6 final, beating Highland 36-30.
The Tigers held a 14-0 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter, but then it was the Cougars’ turn to go on a run. Highland scored 22 unanswered points to take the lead.
With a little special teams help, Marceline retook control, going on a 22-point run of their own to pull ahead 36-22.
Marceline moves on to the state quarterfinal, where it will match up Fayette.