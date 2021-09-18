Some of the numbers associated with Blair Oaks are just mind-blowing.
The Falcons had won 44 consecutive conference games over the past seven years. Every single one of those wins was by double-digits, per Jefferson City News Tribune reporter Greg Jackson. The Falcons’ closest conference loss last season was by 21; the year before it was 17. Neither was close to second place.
None stuck out to Boonville coach Greg Hough as much as this one, though.
“In my four years here, we’ve played Blair Oaks four times now,” Hough said Wednesday. “They’ve outscored us 174 to 42.”
None of that mattered Friday night. Boonville stunned Blair Oaks, winning 41-35.
Up one and deep in enemy territory early in the third quarter, Blair Oaks fumbled, giving Boonville a chance to take the lead. The Pirates took it on the first play, with quarterback Colby Caton launching an 80-yard bomb to Jamesian McKee. Boonville didn’t trail from that point on.
Hough, like every coach in the state, has tons of respect for the program Falcons coach Ted LePage has built at Blair Oaks. On Wednesday, Hough discussed Blair Oaks as a program he wanted to emulate at Boonville. A win over that program was a massive step in that direction.
“That’s how you become a championship-level program,” Hough said.
Game of the Week: Battle gets the best of Hickman
Battle topped Hickman 35-22 in the rivalry game between the two Columbia schools.
Former-Kewpie-turned-Spartan LJ Williams had a massive night in his first game with his new team. Williams scored Battle’s first three touchdowns, the first coming on a kickoff return for a touchdown and the next two on passes from quarterback Justin Goolsby.
Once again, it was running back Deon Weston who led Hickman’s offense. The senior scored all three of the Kewpies’ touchdowns and rattled off multiple massive gains.
The Spartans move to 2-1 on the year, while Hickman drops to 1-3.
South Callaway seniors highlight win over Montgomery County
On its senior night, South Callaway took home a 41-28 victory over Montgomery County. Fittingly, it was Bulldogs senior Trace Helsel who starred in the contest, scoring five rushing touchdowns. Seniors accounted for all six of South Callaway’s touchdowns, as Sam Buckner punched in the Bulldogs’ final score of the night in the fourth quarter.
South Callaway held a 21-14 advantage at halftime, but it pulled away in the third quarter and the first half of the fourth quarter to take a 41-14 lead. Back-to-back late-fourth-quarter scores by Montgomery County helped their season-long point differential, but the Wildcats never threatened to take the lead.
South Callaway improves to 2-2 after winning its second consecutive game. The Wildcats have gone in the opposite direction, falling to 2-2 after starting off 2-0.
California holds off Osage comeback
California quarterback Calen Kruger’s connection with receiver Trevor Myers continued to shine in Week 4 against Osage, producing two touchdowns in the second half as the Pintos looked to get back on the right track after a loss to Blair Oaks. It looked like they would cruise to a win, but Osage came storming back.
Down 36-6 in the late third quarter, Osage scored a touchdown. And another one. And another one. And one more after that. Suddenly, those touchdowns — part of a comeback led by quarterback Brockton McLaughlin — had Osage down 36-34 with just over two minutes to play.
California held on to win by that score, but Osage coach Shannon Jolley had to have been thrilled with the effort from his players in his first year with the team.