In the 2018 season, when Harrisburg’s current seniors were freshman, the Bulldogs went 1-9 and were outscored by 340 points. This season, Harrisburg stands at 5-0.
“It’s good to see them rewarded because of all the years when things did not go well,” Harrisburg coach Steve Hopkins said.
This year’s success comes from gradual change since that 2018 season. The Bulldogs won six games in 2019. In 2020, they went 8-4 and won two playoff games.
Now, with senior leaders on both sides of the ball, it’s all coming together. Quarterback Tanner Lanes leads the offense, which is averaging 38.8 points per game.
“He’s come so far, and he has such an understanding of the offense,” Hopkins said. “He now knows every player’s responsibility — I mean literally every player. He can tell a lineman what they need to do, he can tell a receiver what to do, and, I mean, that’s just miles and miles and miles from where he started two years ago when I first met him.”
The Bulldogs are a well-oiled machine on defense as well. The unit has allowed more than 16 points just once, and it starts with the coaching staff.
Blake Logan serves as the defensive coordinator, and his experience and time spent studying football has paid off for the entire Harrisburg defense.
“It’s not just that he knows what’s coming, he’s done a great job of teaching the kids what’s coming,” Hopkins said. “So many coaches, they can tell you, ‘Well when they get in that formation, this is what’s gonna happen,’ but then the kids don’t get it. Blake does just a fabulous job teaching that.”
Linebackers coach Tanner Smith and Zech Bowman, the offensive line and defensive line coach, are also key members of Hopkins’ staff that make the defense what it is.
Perhaps the most impressive element of the Bulldogs’ defense is its ability to self-correct in-game. With an older roster and a high-level coaching staff, this year’s team, Hopkins noted, has a knack for making adjustments during games that would typically take place during film sessions in the days after Friday night.
Despite the team’s success to this point, Hopkins knows that looking past any opponent is a dangerous game.
“We have to play our best ball, or any team can beat us,” Hopkins said.
Friday night, the team in Harrisburg’s way is Russellville, and the Bulldogs will try to keep their dream season going strong.
Game of the Week: Mexico at Fulton in Highway 54 Bowl
Fulton coach Dana Chambers knows exactly what the Highway 54 Bowl means to the Hornets, mainly because he played in the game his junior and senior years (in 2001 and 2002, respectively).
“I think it was less than a minute left when we ended up scoring to go up and beat Mexico (my junior year),” Chambers said. “Great Mexico team that had a lot of great players on there, and they came here and we beat them my senior year. It was the same thing — it was a fight all the way to the end, and we pulled it out.”
Chambers played linebacker his junior year, picking up multiple sacks in the game. He played both ways the following season and remembers making multiple catches for first downs as a tight end.
“I want (my players) to be able to share that joy,” Chambers said.
It’ll take a strong effort from a winless Hornets team, one that Chambers said is improving but still struggles with consistency in the basics like blocking and tackling. He’s looking for his players to continue improving their physicality, which has increasingly strengthened throughout the season.
“One thing I’ve really noticed is I think they’re really fundamentally sound this year,” Chambers said. “I think they’ve tackled better; I think they’re in better spots.”
Fulton hasn’t won a game since Oct. 23, 2020, and hasn’t beaten Mexico since 2012. That includes a playoff game last season, which Mexico won 59-42. With that streak comes a sense of excitement for Fulton, led by junior quarterback Dustin Hagens — what if this year is the year?
“It’s something we talked about last night, and it’s something I’m gonna talk about today,” Chambers said Wednesday.
The Hornets will have to go through a Mexico team that just dropped its first game of the season to 5-0 Hannibal. No conversation about the Bulldogs can start without running back/linebacker/punt returner Michael White, but Mexico coach Steve Haag has been impressed with the rest of the front seven as well.
“Our nose guard, Caleb Prater — very small kid, sophomore — has done a really great job. He did a great job last week against Hannibal and their big guys, and has just gotten better,” Haag said. “Morgan Grubb was a sophomore at linebacker last year and now he’s a junior. I think he’s probably averaging 10 tackles a game, 11 tackles a game and he finds himself in the right spot.”
White said last week that the offensive line has been great at clearing holes for himself and Anthony Shivers, who has drawn praise from Haag as well.
“We like to go to the right because we've got Deacon (Haag, Steve Haag’s son) over there and Kendyr (Taylor) and Owen (Paden), our center, and they’ve played a lot of games, so it’s easy to run behind them,” Haag said. “But the guys on the left, Jaren (Earl) and Je’Von (Mahaney), have just done a great job of stepping up and filling those spots.”
Key Matchup: California hosts young Versailles team
As California coach Seth Womack understands it, quarterback Calen Kruger and receiver Trevor Myers have been playing together since third or fourth grade. It’s not hard to notice on the field.
“We know that Trevor’s a remarkable receiver, a remarkable athlete,” Womack said. “There’s not a lot of corners at the Class 3, Class 2A level that are gonna be able to run and play with Trevor.”
Myers has great size for a receiver at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, and can “jump through the gym.” Kruger, meanwhile, has exceeded one thousand yards passing and the Pintos think he can double that number by the time the season ends.
“It’s been a fun experience getting to watch those two work together,” Womack, in his first year with the team, said.
California sits at 3-2, coming off a 32-8 loss to Boonville that Womack believes should have been much closer than it was. The Pintos made five trips to the red zone and scored on none of them. Red zone is always a point of emphasis, but it’s even more so this week heading into California’s homecoming game.
That game will be against Versailles, a team more reliant on underclassmen than most. That inexperience can make matters difficult in the Tri-County Conference, which Womack called the toughest conference of which he’s ever been a part.
“Reese Murdock is a freshman, and he’s played great for us at corner and wide receiver,” Versailles coach Warren Seitz said.
According to Seitz, the outskirts of the Tigers’ offense and defense have been good, led by another 1,000-yard passer: quarterback Adam Radcliffe. Move-style tight end and defensive back Kole Viebrock has made an impact as well. Versailles is 1-4, though, because its offensive and defensive lines haven’t been able to stand up to teams like Hallsville and Blair Oaks.
“We’re going to have to get tougher and get better up front and be able to stop the run,” Seitz said. “That’s been our biggest bugaboo up until this point as far as defensively. Offensively, we have to find a running game.”
Womack is preparing for a 3-3 defense from Versailles, which he said makes it more difficult to find blocking angles but is nothing the Pintos haven’t seen before. And he knows Seitz’s crew will come out firing Friday night.
“Sometimes young kids say, ‘Oh, they’re 1-4,’” Womack said. “I’m here to tell you that Versailles is pretty good. They’re much better than they were last year, and offensively they’re pretty darn dynamic. … They’re gonna be a tough challenge for us.”
Tolton hopes to continue turnaround season
After just four games this year, Tolton has exceeded its combined win total from the past two seasons. The Trailblazers make the trip to Salisbury (1-3) on Friday with a chance to move to 4-1, which would mark their best start to a season since 2015.
Similar to Tolton, Salisbury did not play a game in Week 4 this year. In the worst way, it’s been difficult to assign blame when the Panthers have lost. In each of its three losses this season, Salisbury has surrendered more than 45 points and scored 16 or fewer.
Hickman travels to Jefferson City as both teams try to keep momentum
Hickman and Jefferson City match up Friday night as two teams that have bounced back from difficult starts to the season. The Kewpies have won two of their last three games, while the Jays have won two weeks in a row.
Both teams’ two wins on the season have come against the same schools: Smith-Cotton and Capital City.
In its games against Smith-Cotton and Capital City, Jeff. City combined to outscore their opponents 91-7. In Hickman’s two matchups with the same teams, it outscored the opposition 42-13.
When the Kewpies and Jays squared off last season, Jeff City won a three-point game.
Player interview: Southern Boone’s Hayden Steelman
Southern Boone has rattled off back-to-back one-score wins after beginning the season 0-3. Senior quarterback Hayden Steelman has played a key role in getting the Eagles their first two wins.
This week, Southern Boone faces Hallsville, which is currently in the midst of an undefeated season through five weeks of play. On Wednesday, the Columbia Missourian spoke with Steelman.
Columbia Missourian: After starting off 0-3 your team has won two games in a row. What do you think is the reason for that turnaround?
Hayden Steelman: At the beginning of the year our team was not well-experienced at the varsity level, and I think after the first three games we kinda came together as a team and were like, ‘Alright, let’s do this.’ So we got everything together and we’re starting to play well as a team. And I think we got our experience now, so I think everything is rolling for us.
CM: Your last two games have been close wins where you’ve made plays late to help your team. What’s your mindset in those high-pressure situations?
HS: My mindset in those situations are, ‘Just stay calm, don’t overact, don’t get too high of a head.’ Obviously being the quarterback out there I gotta keep the team in check. And, you know, it’s not over ‘til it’s over.
CM: Last week you put up 58 points as a team. What was working offensively?
HS: I think everything was clicking, but mainly our run game. We had like, over 300 rushing yards, I think. That’s the most we’ve had all season. The line was clearing pathways for the running backs and they were just getting through the holes and getting downfield.
CM: After your Week 4 win over Versailles you said that you believe you’ll be a dangerous team by the end of the season. How close do you think your team is to reaching its full potential and what do you need to do to get there?
HS: I still think we got some work to do (to) get to the full potential, but each week we’re getting better and every day at practice looks a lot better. So I think, once we reach that full potential at the end of the season, we’ll be there. But coach Tracy says all season you can work up, but you want to be playing your best football Week 10 - that’s when districts start. So that’s our goal, is to be good at Week 10.
CM: How important is it to have that home crowd behind you like you’ll have this Friday?
HS: It’s very important to us. All week at school that’s the talk, you know, ‘Are guys gonna win this Friday?’ (and) ‘Who you got this Friday?’ And I know we have a great community supporting behind us.
CM: What’s the team’s mindset heading into this week’s game against undefeated Hallsville?
HS: We’re just gonna stay level-headed. We don’t really worry about records. We got the film on them we’ve been watching these past two days. We’re working hard at practice. And I think we’re ready for this game. Also, it’s homecoming for us, so that also puts it on a bigger stage. So I think we’re gonna be ready.