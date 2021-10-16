Down by four. 1:09 left in the game. No problem.
Jefferson City scored in the final minute of Friday’s game, retaking the lead and staving off Battle’s comeback attempt. The Jays beat the Spartans 55-52.
Battle dug itself an early hole, and it took it until 1:09 remained in the game to climb out of it. The Spartans took their first lead of the contest on a 76-yard touchdown pass from Justin Goolsby to Keylan Horn, sending their sideline into a frenzy.
Kevion Pendelton and the Jays had other plans. With 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Pendelton scored his seventh touchdown of the game. The senior also recorded an interception.
Battle fell to 4-3, while Jeff City evened its record at 4-4.
Game of the Week: Rock Bridge extends Providence Bowl streak
Rock Bridge had beaten Hickman in the Columbia rivals’ past eight meetings, and that run continued Friday. Hickman put a touchdown on the board, but Rock Bridge rolled 28-7.
Blair Oaks bounces back against Southern Boone
An angry Blair Oaks team is the last thing any Tri-County Conference squad wants to deal with, and unfortunately for Southern Boone it was its turn Friday night.
Fresh off their loss to Hallsville, the Falcons put up 70-plus points for the second time this season in a 71-34 win. Southern Boone kept pace early, as quarterback Hayden Steelman and running back Jacob Bowles continued to show that they have what it takes to compete in a tough league, but Blair Oaks took over late in the first quarter.
By the first horn of the game, Blair Oaks had scored 36 points. Dylan Hair threw for 313 yards in the first half alone, and the Falcons squashed any meaningful comeback attempt in the second half. Blair Oaks will look to continue its revenge tour next week at Osage.
Osage rides big second half to win over Versailles
In a back-and-forth game, Osage came away with a 34-24 road win against Versailles.
The Tigers scored the first 10 points of the contest, but senior quarterback Brockton Mclaughlin ran for two 50-plus-yard touchdowns in the second quarter to give Osage the lead.
Versailles pulled back ahead and led 17-14 at halftime, but Osage scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to take a commanding lead it would not give up for the remainder of the game.
With the win, Osage broke a five-game losing streak and improved to 3-5. Versailles lost its seventh consecutive game and sits at 1-7.