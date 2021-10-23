Hallsville had a 36-30 lead with less than a minute to go, and Boonville had just spent its last timeout. Hallsville had the ball, fourth and less than a yard, near midfield. A first down would ice the game.
Was there any part of Hallsville coach Justin Conyers that wanted to punt the ball?
“No, sir,” Conyers said. “Not one part of my mind. ’Cause you’re half a yard from being a Tri-County Conference champ right there.”
Conyers told quarterback Tyger Cobb to take the ball and run 1 yard, and that’s exactly what he did. Hallsville captured its first TCC championship in school history on the back of Cobb’s four touchdowns and an absolutely road-grading offensive line.
Lineman Jayden Walters had pancakes on at least two touchdowns, one for Cobb and one for running back Trenton Hobbs.
Boonville coach Greg Hough started the game with a statement. On the Pirates’ first play from scrimmage, trailing 6-0, Hough called a double-reverse flea-flicker that netted more than 40 yards from quarterback Colby Caton to receiver Dakota Troost.
The Pirates kept pace the entire way, as the scoring went back and forth throughout the game, but Hallsville came up with two key defensive plays — a fourth-and-3 run stuff in the third quarter and an interception by AJ Austene. The latter came after a go-ahead touchdown, and Hallsville wouldn’t relinquish the lead for the rest of the night.
“It sucks, ’cause that’s my good buddy (Hough) over there, and they fought their butts off,” Conyers said. “But, man, I'm telling you right now, this feeling that’s inside of me and this group standing over here to go meet their crowd, I can’t wait for my players to go celebrate with our town tonight.”
Harrisburg can’t keep pace with Marceline
In one of the more impactful games of the week, Harrisburg lost 30-16 to Marceline.
Points were scarce in the first half; Drake Stufflebean’s two field goals for the Tigers were the only points of the first two quarters. The Bulldogs had an opportunity to score in the second quarter, but Tanner Lanes’ red-zone interception ended the drive.
The offenses came alive in the second half. Marceline found the end zone first to take a 14-0 lead. Harrisburg then scored to pull within six points, but another Marceline touchdown erased the Bulldogs’ progress. The Bulldogs were never able to catch up to the Tigers.
Harrisburg dropped to 7-2 and fell to the fourth seed in Class 1 District 5. Marceline improved to 8-1 and sits atop the Class 1 District 6 standings. With Friday's victory, the Tigers also won the Lewis and Clark Conference title.
Eldon completes comeback to take down Versailles
The Tri-County Conference has sure seen some barn-burners this season, hasn’t it?
Eldon — a team that has lost games 35-28, 58-50 and 41-34 — finally found some luck Friday when it came back from a 21-point halftime deficit to defeat Versailles 42-41, spoiling the Tigers’ senior night. Versailles built the lead behind quarterback Adam Radcliffe, who had five touchdown passes on the night.
As usual, Eldon’s Bryce Veach ran all over the opposition. The sensational transfer from California (the state, not the mid-Missouri town) will look to carry the Mustangs through districts next week.
South Callaway rises in district standings with win over Wright City
South Callaway did its part to move up in the Class 1 District 5 standings, as it beat Wright City 27-8.
The Bulldogs held a 20-8 lead after two quarters thanks to a strong rushing attack. After a Wildcats turnover, South Callaway’s Sam Buckner ran in the game’s first touchdown. Senior Trace Helsel punched in two first-half scores for the Bulldogs.
South Callaway’s defense was stingy, holding Wright City scoreless in the second half.
With Friday’s win and losses from both Harrisburg and Tolton, the Bulldogs moved into third in the district and ended the regular season 5-4. Wright City fell to 1-7.