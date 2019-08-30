Football. Is. Back.
You know what that means: bright stadium lights illuminating the night sky and the scene on the field driving an entire town to take the night off. Maybe it's the smell of brats and burgers attracting a flood of people. Or, maybe, it's the sound of the band signaling a touchdown with their team’s fight song.
Either way, you can’t go wrong with tailgates on beautiful nights with great food and even better people celebrating a sport that brings not only players together but an entire community.
Welcome to the first issue of Friday Night Fever, a collaboration between KOMU and the Columbia Missourian. This newsletter is your one-stop shop for anything and everything mid-Missouri high school football. We hope to bring you the sights, sounds and smells of the gridiron.
Okay, no more chitchat. Y’all have been waiting long enough for the start of the season, so let’s preview the games for tonight.
Tornado built bond for Jeff City Jays
Barely awake after his 5:30 a.m. alarm woke him for football workouts, Jefferson City Jays quarterback Cole Gresham was confused when he reached over to his night stand and saw the notification on his phone.
"Are you okay?" Gresham's offensive coordinator William Duke texted him. "Umm... yeah?" Gresham thought, assuming Duke had sent it to the wrong person.
It wasn't until Gresham's Snapchat notifications started blowing up that he realized something was up. He opened a group message with his teammates to see messages about a tornado that had hit the night before while he was asleep...
Game of the Week: Rockhurst vs Rock Bridge
What to watch for: Rock Bridge faces the difficult task of replacing all-time leading rusher Nate Peat, who contributed 24 touchdowns last season. The Bruins’ new backfield trio will be challenged by the visiting Hawklets’ defense, which includes two returning second team All-State linebackers. Will the Bruins be able to dominate with the rush or will the offense need to evolve?
Key players: Bruins' running backs Peyton Carr, Miles Cheatum and Bryce Jackson will fill the Peat-shaped void for Rock Bridge. With just 59 total carries among them, they’ll have to adjust quickly.
SLUH vs Battle
What to watch for: Battle begins the 2019 season with new head coach Atiyyah Ellison, just the second in program history. Will Ellison’s promotion and a new starting quarterback be a factor for the Spartans against the Junior Billikens, who went 1-9 last season?
Key player: Senior Harrison Keller was named as the starting quarterback for the Spartans after last week’s jamboree, but Ellison has said that changes could still be possible. Keller has been around the team as a backup before, but faces an important transition into the starting role.
Southern Boone vs Mexico
What to watch for: Southern Boone defeated Mexico in week one last season but both teams finished with winning records. This year, Mexico is at home and will look to take advantage of a new quarterback at the helm for Southern Boone.
Key player: There’s big shoes to fill at Southern Boone. With the graduation of star quarterback Sam Stichnote, keep an eye on the new man under center, senior Tyson Smith. He's a relative of Stichnote, and success at Southern Boone may be in his blood.
Pattonville vs Hickman
What to watch for: It all comes down to whether the Kewpies' roster has settled into the new playbook brought in last year by head coach Cedric Alvis. Hickman will be improved if its young core from last season has matured over the summer.
Key player: Hickman senior quarterback Jevean Brown will return to lead the team throughout the season and says to “watch out for the Kewps this year."
Tolton vs Hallsville
What to watch for: Conditioning has been an area of emphasis for Tolton’s new head coach, former Mizzou tight end and assistant coach Michael Egnew. By bringing his self-professed “player’s mindset” to the Trailblazers, Egnew hopes to inspire his team to play at a faster pace than previous seasons.
Key player: Keep an eye on Tolton wide receiver C.J. Campbell. He led the team with over 60 receptions last season and will look to stabilize an offense that features a new quarterback and a new coach calling plays.
Thanks for reading. We'll be bringing you an issue tomorrow morning to recap tonight's games, but for now, go enjoy the first Friday of football.