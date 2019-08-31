Just like that, the first Friday of football season is in the books.
Let’s get to the action from Week 1…
Game of the Week: Rockhurst 16, Rock Bridge 14
The Hurry-Up: The game started slowly, but host Rock Bridge was able to keep last season’s state runners-up within striking distance. Rockhurst controlled the ball for most of the game but couldn’t turn its possessions into points. The Bruins had an opportunity to score off a botched punt in the fourth quarter but dropped a pass in the end zone and missed a 41-yard field goal.
In Rock Bridge’s quest to replace standout running back Nate Peat, junior tailback Bryce Jackson shined by setting-up his team’s final score with a 51-yard rush in the fourth quarter. The Bruins received the ball at midfield with 2:40 to go in the game but turned the ball over on downs.
“We fought until the end of the game,” Rock Bridge head coach Van Vanatta said. “That game came down to the wire.”
Up Next: Rock Bridge (0-1) hits the road to face De Smet (0-0) and Rockhurst (1-0) travels to Blue Springs (1-0).
For a full recap of the game, click here.
SLUH 52, Battle 47
The Hurry-Up: In a dramatic game that featured 99 total points, Battle and SLUH traded late touchdowns before the visitors emerged victorious. Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison chalked up the defeat to growing pains, but some of his team’s mental miscues, including three safeties, will require attention.
Battle’s offense kept the team in contention during the second half as newly-appointed starting quarterback Harrison Keller found the end zone on a 57-yard run and running back Darren Jordan gave the Spartans a brief lead on a 62-yard score. Ultimately, an 80-yard passing touchdown and ensuing defensive stand sealed the game for the Junior Billikens.
Up Next: The Spartans (0-1) travel to play Smith-Cotton (0-1), while SLUH (1-0) hosts Ladue Horton Watkins (1-0).
For a full recap of the game, click here.
Hickman 14, Pattonville 7
The Hurry-Up: Hickman’s defense held Pattonville’s speedy offense scoreless until the very end of the game, forcing three turnovers. Senior quarterback and safety Jevean Brown carried the Kewpies, scoring two rushing touchdowns, a two-point conversion and registering an interception on defense. Pattonville fought until the end, scoring on a running play with 7.3 seconds left in the game.
Up Next: The Kewpies (1-0) look ahead to a road game against Helias Catholic (1-0), while Pattonville (0-1) hosts Holt (1-0).
For a full recap of the game, click here.
Southern Boone 20, Mexico 0
The Hurry-Up: With new quarterback Tyson Smith at the helm, Southern Boone took advantage of Mexico’s occasionally sloppy play, jumping out to a 13-0 first-half lead and keeping the host Bulldogs out of the end zone. Junior wide receiver, defensive back and returner Blake Dapkus impressed for the Eagles, displaying his versatility on a lengthy punt return and helping to contain Mexico’s run-heavy option offense.
Up Next: Mexico (0-1) hosts California (0-1) and Southern Boone (1-0) hosts Fulton (0-1) in the Friday Night Fever Game of the Week.
For a full recap of the game, click here.
Hallsville 40, Tolton 0
The Hurry-Up: Tolton’s defense was no match for an aggressive Hallsville offense, allowing six touchdowns. The Trailblazers’ offense didn’t fare much better. One bright spot from the blowout was a strong performance by the Tolton’s young starters, in particular freshman wide receiver and safety Landon Block. His first kickoff return demonstrated some of the potential Tolton’s younger players have.
Up Next: The Trailblazers (0-1) will hope to rebound next week against Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) while Hallsville (1-0) will travel to Ava (1-0).
For a full recap of the game, click here.
Thanks for reading! Enjoy the rest of the football weekend and we’ll see you on Friday for a preview of Fulton’s matchup against Southern Boone and more Week 2 action.