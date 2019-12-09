Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
After a warm weekend, this week will cool to the 40s for most of the week — a perfect temperature for all the students in town to grab a cup of coffee and bundle up inside to study for finals.
In case you missed it:
Bringing France to Columbia: One Columbia resident is bringing part of her home country of France to her current home. Julie Hutton opened her business, French Treats, earlier this year and sells her homemade croissants and macarons at the Columbia Farmers Market.
How a Missouri farm bill came to be: Missouri's Save the Family Farm Act is rooted in events that happened during reconstruction following the Civil War. The history of this bill, along with others that lawmakers will file in hopes of them becoming laws, are explained in this Missourian series.
Former fairgrounds redesigned: The city of Columbia and Boone County announced the new plans for redevelopment of the former Boone County Fairgrounds into a recreation complex. The preliminary plans for the center call for it to include a playground, four baseball diamonds, an eight-lane running track and an agricultural park that could host events like the annual Boone County Fair.
Nature school taking shape: A new nature school south of Columbia is set to officially open for the 2021-2022, but some schools will begin taking field trips to the area this spring. The school will include four classrooms and lab space and will be available for students across Boone County.
"Make it right": After the sanctions levied by the NCAA on MU's athletic department, the school declared war. The marketing staff in the athletic department created the "Make it Right" campaign designed to take on the NCAA and started placing the slogan anywhere fans might see: billboards, apparel and the football team's helmets. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
7 p.m. Wednesday: Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker in Jesse Auditorium
6:30 p.m. Thursday: Holiday Brew 'n View of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus is Comin' to Town at The Blue Note
5 p.m. Friday: Misfits and Mistletoe hosted by Second Chance at Lizzi and Rocco's North
5 p.m. Saturday: Berlin Bazaar Winter Market at Cafe Berlin
5 p.m. Sunday: Christmas Cookie Decorating Workshop at Poppy