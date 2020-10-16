There are only two weeks left in the high school football season. Life goes by fast.
Game of the Week: Blair Oaks at Southern Boone
What to watch: Can Southern Boone’s defense to stop the Blair Oaks’ offense? The Falcons’ offense is averaging over 50 points a game, and the Eagles’ defense will have to step up to keep Southern Boone in the game. Blair Oaks has come out with a vengeance since suffering its first regular season loss since 2013 three weeks ago. The Falcons have won the following two games by final scores of 69-9 and 55-16.
Key players: Blair Oaks’ Jake Closser was a first team All-State wide receiver last season, and Carson Prenger was a second team All-State defensive back. The two lead a group of 16 seniors on this experienced Falcons’ roster. For the Eagles, watch out for senior Blake Dapkus. The speedy wide receiver is always a threat to break free and open up the Southern Boone offense.
Providence Bowl: Hickman at Rock Bridge (Saturday)
What to watch: Columbia’s finally getting a crosstown matchup. After the first two all-city games were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Hickman and Rock Bridge will duel in the Providence Bowl on Saturday. The Bruins are coming off a break due to virus exposure, while the Kewpies hope to rebound from a shutout loss against Raymore-Peculiar.
Key players: Nathan Dent and Bryce Jackson have been offensive stalwarts for Rock Bridge this season. L.J. Williams, meanwhile, has been a dynamic player to keep an eye on for Hickman.
Read five key notes about the Providence Bowl here.
Battle at Jefferson City
What to watch: This week must feel rather smooth to the Spartans, who will play their first regularly scheduled conference game in more than a month on Friday. They demolished Smith-Cotton in an added game last time out.
Key players: Khaleel Dampier’s been on another level this season as Battle’s quarterback, and running back Gerry Marteen Jr. is a top talent. For Jefferson City, wide receiver Devin White poses a threat.
Read about Battle’s emphasis on full-game effort here.
Tolton at Cuba
What to watch: Tolton’s playing the vast majority of its games on the road this year, and the Trailblazers’ matchup against Cuba is no exception. Tolton will visit a team fighting through a two-game losing streak.
Key players: Tolton running back Noah Manie, playing his first-ever season of high school football, grabbed the Trailblazers’ lone touchdown last week.
Read about the lessons Tolton has learned this year here.
