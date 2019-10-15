Hope you had a great weekend! We have plenty of midweek football coverage to hold you over until Friday. Enjoy!
Looking back at Week 7 in Mid-Missouri high school football
Mid-Missouri teams had an up-and-down Week 7 on Friday. Rock Bridge was the only Columbia team with a win and Blair Oaks continued its 45-game regular season winning streak.
Battle
It’s going to be a tough week for the Spartans (4-3), as they’ll have to finish swallowing an ugly loss to Rockhurst in which they get shut out by the Hawklets for the second-consecutive season.
While the defensive smothering was ugly, the in-game injuries for Battle were uglier. At one point, both of Battle’s quarterbacks — Harrison Keller and Khaleel Dampier — were dealing with what looked to be shoulder and leg injuries, respectively.
If, for whatever reason, the Spartans find themselves without a quarterback against the Jays, it seems they have a safety valve formation ready for the offense. Late last week, Battle debuted a wildcat scheme.
Blair Oaks
The Falcons beat Southern Boone 40-0 Friday by forcing mistakes on defense and using creative play calling on offense. Southern Boone coach Trent Tracy gave some insight into why the Falcons are so dominant and what teams need to do against them:
On Dylan Hair, Falcons quarterback: “The fact that he’s only a freshman is pretty incredible. He’s doing a great job running their offense and distributing the ball to playmakers in space and running the football. It’s scary that he’s only a freshman because it means he has three more seasons.”
On the Falcons’ defense: “Running a 3-4 look with different blitzes from different spots and delayed blitzes, not a lot of other teams do that. They’ve got that going on in the box, but then they also have great guys in coverage. They run a Cover 4, but then they come down hard. We throw it into the flat and they are pinning their ears back and coming down and hitting our kids and making good open field tackles.”
Hickman
The Kewpies had a weekend stay in the Heartbreak Hotel after losing 38-35 to North Kansas City on Friday.
Hickman executed its gameplan to near-perfection, but a victory just wasn’t meant to be. The team ran its patented up-tempo style using a mix of runs up the middle or short passes.
North Kansas City’s defensive adjustments to close the pocket and limit how much time Brown and the offense had to create plays changed the game, as Hickman only put up six points in the second half.
Rock Bridge
The Bruins (3-4) cruised to victory with a 48-21 win against Smith-Cotton (0-7). But the important thing was that Rock Bridge didn’t take its winless opponent for granted. The players kept their focus and hurdled another stumbling block on the road to the playoffs.
Up next will be the Bruins’ toughest test since their three-game winning streak began, so the team must continue believing in itself and its system in order to pass this next test at Helias (6-1).
Tolton
Tolton (0-7) fell in yet another blowout loss Friday to St. Mary’s. With only a few games left in the season, the final outings will take on a new purpose, especially for the younger Trailblazers.
Injuries have recently plagued the already sparse roster, giving coach Michael Egnew an opportunity to allow many of his younger players on the field to get some game experience.
Tolton will be increasing playing time for its younger athletes going forward, Egnew said. He's hoping the experience gained will benefit the Trailblazers come next season.
For the full article, click here.
Player of the Week: RB Riley Lintz, Blair Oaks
What makes Blair Oaks so special is their use of run-pass options. Those plays start with the quarterback but without a talented running back the running option becomes irrelevant.
The Falcons don’t have to worry about that though as Riley Lintz is one of the more talented backs in Missouri. He proved that with three touchdowns in a 40-0 win to extend their winning streak to 22 games.
Honorable Mentions:
QB Grant Hajicek, Rock Bridge
QB Dylan Hair, Blair Oaks
Play of the Week
Each week, KOMU picks the top three plays from the previous Friday and asks you, the readers, to vote for your favorite play.
The plays from Week 7 include:
Rock Bridge’s Miles Cheatum reverses field and takes it to the house.
Boonville’s Avian Thomas breaking free for a 61-yard touchdown.
Blair Oaks’ Dylan Hair connecting with Carson Prenger in traffic.
To view and vote for the Play of the Week (in the sidebar), click here.
ICYMI
In this section, we will bring you something that stood out or caught our attention from the previous week of games that we don’t want you to miss. It could be an amazing quote by a player or coach, a bizarre stat, a great crowd story or a record that’s hard to believe.
We thought Blair Oaks might get a little bit of a test last Friday against Southern Boone, a one-loss team at the time. The Falcons instead rolled to a 40-0 victory on their Homecoming night, proving once again how dominant the program is.
Blair Oaks now has won 22 straight games and 45 straight regular season matchups. The Falcons haven’t lost a regular season game since Oct. 3, 2014. That means no player on the current team has ever lost in the regular season.
What goes into a streak like that? It all comes down to community, fundamentals and play calling, say people around the program. With those constants in place, it looks like Blair Oaks just might keep winning.
Thanks for reading! We’ll see you on Friday morning for a preview of Rock Bridge at Helias and all the other Week 8 action.
Like what you’re reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.