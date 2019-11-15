It’s time to give away some hardware. Mid-Missouri high school football teams play for district championships this tonight, and there are several teams from the region with a shot at a trophy.
Feature of the Week: Logan-Redding, Norris ready to make the step up from Rock Bridge to Missouri
The first thing you notice about Jalen Logan-Redding and Will Norris is their size. If stacked on top of each other, the Rock Bridge players would stand 12-feet-6-inches high and would weigh 473 pounds.
It’s a trait that has served the Bruins well throughout their football careers. Defensive lineman Logan-Redding towers over the majority of offensive linemen he faces and often pushes through them with ease on his way to an inevitable sack. Inside linebacker Norris is able to move his powerful frame all across the field to stop ballcarriers dead in their tracks.
And it will continue to serve them well as they transition from high school to college, where the pair have committed to play football for Missouri.
No. 2 Battle (7-3) vs No. 1 Fort Zumwalt North (10-0)
What to watch for: Penalties. This has been the Achilles’ heel for Battle all season. Through 10 games, the Spartans were flagged 96 times, equaling 761 yards for their opponents. There is no chance Battle’s playoff journey continues if flags are an issue tonight.
For Fort Zumwalt North, can the Panthers continue their dominance? This will be their sixth consecutive district championship appearance. This season the Panthers have outscored their opponents 502-111. The Spartans have their work cut out for them.
Key matchup: Battle’s linebackers against Fort Zumwalt North’s dual-threat quarterback. Senior Cairo Payne has rushed for 1,305 yards and 20 touchdowns and has gone 54-of-73 passing with 862 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Expect a lot of eyes on Payne.
No. 4 Christian (7-4) vs No. 2 Hallsville (9-2)
What to watch for: Christian is set to play in its first-ever district championship after beating previously-undefeated Centralia last week. As always, the run-pass option offense installed at Hallsville by Justin Conyers will be a key factor in the final result.
Key players: Christian has only four seniors on the roster, but its youth is far from a problem: Junior quarterback Kaden McMullen is already the program’s all-time leading passer. Hallsville’s running duo of Cooper Crane and Mason Huskey will be their team’s workhorses.
No. 2 Buffalo (9-2) vs No. 1 Blair Oaks (11-0)
What to watch for: Blair Oaks has looked unstoppable for the better part of the last five years, and this season has been no different. Led by freshman quarterback Dylan Hair, the Falcons haven’t had much trouble with anyone on their schedule. Do the 9-2 Bison have what it takes to give Blair Oaks a tough game, or will the Falcons cruise to yet another district championship?
Key player: Buffalo quarterback Jamen Smith is a lot for the Falcons’ defense to prepare for. Smith can do it with his legs and through the air. Smith has 19 passing touchdowns and has also scored 18 times on the ground.
No. 5 Mexico (6-5) vs No. 2 Lutheran St. Charles (9-2)
What to watch for: These two teams meet for the first time this millennium in a district championship. Mexico had a losing record in the regular season but has turned it on in the playoffs, while Lutheran St. Charles has outscored opponents 523-81 this year.
Key players: Keep an eye on Mexico running back Dante Billups, who rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns last week. Lutheran St. Charles running back Arlen Harris Jr. has 1,612 yards and 30 scores to his name.
No. 3 Lebanon (9-2) vs No. 1 Camdenton (11-0)
What to watch for: It’s been a special season for the Camdenton Lakers, but the Lebanon running game looked unstoppable last week against Helias. Look for the Yellow Jackets to pound it on the ground to set up the pass. Last week, Lebanon’s success on the ground set up a trick play; a halfback pass that was hauled in for a huge gain before the ball was fumbled at the end of the play.
Key matchup: Camdenton has had a great season, and its offense certainly knows how to put points on the board. In the Lakers’ 56-7 win over Washington last week, quarterback Paxton DeLaurent threw for 376 yards and six touchdowns. With both teams coming off blowout wins, look to see which defense is able to come up with stops when it matters most against these explosive offenses.
No. 2 South Callaway (5-6) vs No. 1 Brentwood (6-5)
What to watch for: Neither team boasts a strong record, but that is due to the fact that South Callaway and Brentwood purposefully scheduled difficult opponents from larger classes in preparation for moments like this district championship game. We will see who benefitted the most from those tough games.
Key matchup: Brentwood’s defensive line against South Callaway’s run defense. The Eagles are led by senior Jon Danford, who has 89 touches for 600 yards and a team-high 14 touchdowns this season. Next in line is John Clay, who has 107 touches for 701 yards and four touchdowns. They will have to go up against the Bulldogs’ defensive front, which is one of the best against the run.
