Several mid-Missouri high school football teams, including Hallsville and Blair Oaks, captured district championships in playoff action Friday night.
No. 1 Fort Zumwalt North 63, No. 2 Battle 20
The Hurry-Up: Battle’s lopsided loss to the undefeated Panthers started poorly and continued to disintegrate. The Spartans trailed 14-0 with 10 minutes in the first quarter after a mishandled snap on a punt and entered the locker room at halftime down by 50 points. Battle running back Darren Jordan boosted his offense with a 39-yard run to begin the Spartans’ first touchdown drive.
Up Next: Fort Zumwalt North (11-0) against Chaminade (8-3).
No. 2 Hallsville 40, No. 4 O’Fallon Christian 27
The Hurry-Up: Hallsville’s dynamic rushing corps was up to its usual strong play against O’Fallon Christian. Mason Huskey scored four touchdowns and Cooper Crane had two of his own, not to mention an interception to seal the game.
Up Next: Hallsville (10-2) will face Clark County (11-1).
No. 1 Blair Oaks 35, No. 2 Buffalo 7
The Hurry-Up: Blair Oaks took another step toward a second consecutive state championship with a strong district victory over the Bison. Freshman quarterback Dylan Hair threw two touchdowns and ran in two more, including one from 35-yards out to give the Falcons the lead in the third quarter.
Up Next: Blair Oaks (12-0) will host Cassville (10-2).
No. 2 Lutheran St. Charles 42, No. 5 Mexico 14
The Hurry-Up: Lutheran St. Charles continued a dominant postseason, overpowering the Bulldogs from the get-go, securing a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Despite the scoreline, it was the Cougars’ defense that had some of the most impressive performances. Two players set individual records, including Notre Dame commit Gabriel Rubio, who broke the school record for most sacks in a season.
Up Next: Lutheran St. Charles (10-2) faces Trinity (8-3).
No. 1 Camdenton 35, No. 3 Lebanon 7
The Hurry-Up: Lebanon scored first, but the undefeated Lakers stormed back with 35 unanswered points to claim a district championship. Camdenton running back Jadin Faulconer had two first half touchdowns, including a 69-yard rush to open the scoring for the Lakers.
Up Next: Camdenton (12-0) faces Webb City (11-1).
No. 2 South Callaway 35, No. 1 Brentwood 20
The Hurry-Up: Brentwood led after the first quarter, but South Callaway caught up at halftime before outpacing the Eagles to a district crown.
Up Next: South Callaway (6-6) faces Marceline (11-1).
