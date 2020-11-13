It's title time in mid-Missouri.
This week's postseason action will crown district champions, and there are plenty of programs up for some hardware.
No. 2 Battle at No. 1 Washington
With the wisdom of its loss last year and a season rocked by COVID-19, Battle (7-1) will attempt to relight its district title streak with a road win Friday over Washington (9-1).
“We know that we’re lucky to have winning the district championship as a tradition of our program, but everybody wants to keep that,” Tyson Ellison said. “A lot of the freshmen and sophomores haven’t had their first district championship win and so we’re all hungry for that.”
While on paper, the 2019 Spartans and 2020 Spartans look similar — returning faces, a similar record, repeat opponents — mentality-wise, they couldn’t be more different. Gerry Marteen Jr. said a lot of that shift is thanks to Attiyah Ellison and his coaching staff.
“I think that they’ve brought us together,” he said. “They’ve helped us become more of a team, more involved with each other outside of football and in football.”
Other games to watch
The Spartans aren't the only mid-Missouri team competing for a district title on Friday. Keep an eye on these matchups too:
Moberly vs. Hannibal in Class 4 District 4 final in Moberly
Helias vs. Warrensburg in Class 4 District 6 final in Jefferson City
Blair Oaks vs. Centralia in Class 3 District 4 final in Wardsville
North Callaway vs. Hallsville in Class 2 District 5 final in Kingdom City
South Callaway vs. Mark Twain in Class 1 District 2 final in Mokane
Harrisburg vs. Marceline in Class 1 District 6 final in Marceline
Check the Missourian and KOMU for complete postseason coverage, and we’ll see you on Saturday morning with a recap of tonight’s action.