Mid-Missouri football programs kept the good times rolling with district titles and state quarterfinal slots.
Battle 27, Washington 7
On the first play from scrimmage, Battle's Gerry Marteen Jr. took the ball 71 yards into the end zone. Just moments later, he was in the end zone again after a recovered fumble and quick rushing TD.
Though the Spartans didn't have a single passing yard at halftime, they maintained a 207-62 total yard advantage over Washington before tacking on two more second half scores.
Up Next: Battle will face Fort Zumwalt North in the state quarterfinals.
Blair Oaks 60, Centralia 14
With 1:26 left in the first quarter, the Falcons led 26-0. Quarterback Dylan Hair had a typically strong performance, contributing to Blair Oaks' 60-14 win that gave backups some playing time.
Up Next: Blair Oaks will host Lutheran North in the state quarterfinals.
Hallsville 30, North Callaway 8
North Callaway stuck with Hallsville early on, and turnovers from both teams kept the game close. But Hallsville quarterback Tyger Cobb ran in two scores to seal the victory in the second half.
Up Next: Hallsville plays Palmyra in the state quarterfinals.
Hannibal 48, Moberly 13
Pirates running back Damien French ran all over Moberly, racking up 226 yards at the time of his fourth touchdown. Early in the game, the Spartans kept the game level at 6-6, but Hannibal emerged as solid victors down the stretch.
