Another week, another round of the postseason. This week’s action will whittle the field to the district title game matchups, and two Columbia teams are in the running.
No. 2 Battle vs. No. 3 Rolla
What to watch: The Spartans (6-1) and Bulldogs (5-3) have a common opponent: Capital City. Rolla defeated the CMAC’s newest program last week while Battle did so earlier in a season — though by a bigger scoreline. But Battle coach called that “fool’s gold” ahead of Friday’s game.
The Spartans, coming off a bye, may have something of an advantage with another week to prepare and recover, but expect a competitive matchup.
Key players: Battle quarterback Khaleel Dampier and running back Gerry Marteen Jr. have been standouts all year, and the Spartans’ rushing game has been unstoppable at times. Rolla’s line play was key to the Bulldogs’ success against Capital City.
No. 3 Rock Bridge at No. 2 Liberty North
What to watch: Rock Bridge (6-3) has struggled in an underdog role this year, but finds itself going up against a higher seed on the road at Liberty North (7-2). The Eagles roughed up Hickman last week while Rock Bridge beat Troy-Buchanan.
Key players: Expect a lot of running. The ground game’s been a huge asset for the Bruins — quarterback Nathan Dent and running back Bryce Jackson combined for more than 250 rushing yards last week — but Liberty North is comfortable running the ball too.
Read a full game preview here.
