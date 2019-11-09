District championship season is next week, and several mid-Missouri teams will be sticking around for it. Battle and Hallsville put up big wins in their semifinal games, meaning the two schools will play for trophies in seven days.

Battle 54, Francis Howell North 19

Richard Starks chases Gerry Marteen Jr.

Francis Howell North's Richard Starks chases Battle's Gerry Marteen Jr. as he rushes downfield Friday. The Spartans won 54-19 and will advance to the next round of the district playoffs.

The Hurry-Up: The Spartans quickly outpaced the Knights before sealing the deal by recovering fumbles on two kickoffs late in the game. The real competition of the day seemed to be between Battle quarterback Harrison Keller and running back Darren Jordan: Keller ran in touchdowns from 49, 45 and 17 yards out before sitting out most of the second half, while Jordan had three scores of his own.

Up Next: Battle (7-3) travels to Fort Zumwalt North (10-0) for the Class 5 District 4 Championship.

Hallsville 42, Hermann 0

Cooper Crane gets tackled

Hallsville senior Cooper Crane gets tackled by a Hermann player Friday at Hallsville.

The Hurry-Up: When Hallsville quarterback Jake Ashburn handed the ball off to running back Cooper Crane in the first quarter, he knew Crane was making it into the end zone before he even made it through the Hermann defense. Such was the dominance that Hallsville enjoyed in its semifinal game, as coach Justin Conyers’ pro-style offense continues to produce success in his team’s tremendous run. 

Up Next: Hallsville (9-2) hosts Christian (7-4) in the Class 2 District 5 Championship.

There were plenty of other notable scores from around mid-Missouri, including two undefeated teams (Centralia and Helias) falling in the district semifinals:

Ft. Zumwalt North 63, Smith-Cotton 14

Christian 46, Centralia 40

Mexico 28, St. Charles West 20

Lutheran St. Charles 41, Moberly 0

Blair Oaks 48, Salem 0

Odessa 55, Boonville 7

Center 33, Southern Boone 32

Lebanon 43, Helias 13

