And then there was one Columbia team left standing...
After the district semifinals, Battle remains the lone Columbia program still in the postseason. The Spartans will play for a trophy next week.
Battle 41, Rolla 21
Battle's defense needed a stop.
The Spartans had just regained a lead against Rolla after trailing by one point heading into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs were looking to convert on third-and-5 at Battle's 25-yard line and, hopefully, answer the Spartans' touchdown.
Rolla had already converted three third downs in the game; on all three they had needed less than five yards.
But Battle's defense was locked in. After the game was tied 7-7 at halftime, Battle had forced and recovered a Rolla fumble on the first play of the third quarter. So when it needed a fourth-quarter stop to give its offense some wiggle room, it got it — and more.
Up Next: No. 2 Battle faces No. 1 Washington in the Class 5 District 4 championship.
Liberty North 44, Rock Bridge 0
Rock Bridge football knew it was an underdog, but that still didn't prepare it for the shellacking offered by Liberty North.
Across the board, Rock Bridge didn’t live up to its usual standard as the Bruins were defeated by the Eagles 44-0 on Friday in the Class 6 District 8 semifinal.
This is the first time Rock Bridge has been shutout since 2016.
Liberty North jumped ahead early, scoring 23 points in the first quarter.
“They’re a good football team,” coach Van Vanatta said.
