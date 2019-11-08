We’re in the second round of playoff football, and it’s getting tense. Battle is the only team left from Columbia, while Justin Conyers is looking to lead Hallsville to a district championship game.
Feature of the Week: Battle's Henderson honors stepbrother in senior season
Before Battle’s regular season finale against Hannibal, Will Henderson’s jersey was the most noticeable one on the field.
The Spartans’ senior linebacker was participating in pregame warmups with a red and black top over his shoulder pads. And although he was sporting his usual No. 2, it was a stark contrast to the usual navy-and-yellow of Battle.
Henderson’s jersey belonged to his stepbrother, Kaleo Dade. Dade died in a car accident this spring after his car struck a deer north of Bowling Green, Missouri.
No. 3 Francis Howell North (1-8) vs No. 2 Battle (6-3)
What to watch for: How will the off week affect Battle? Last Friday, the Spartans watched as the three other Columbia schools lost in the first round of district playoffs. The bye week was beneficial as many players were able to recuperate from a variety of injuries.
But Battle may still be without some of its usual starters, as coach Atiyyah Ellison said some players missed practice earlier in the week. The team’s policy for players who miss practice without notice is that they can't start the following week.
Key matchup: The Battle pass defense against Francis Howell North’s passing attack. The Knights have 1,300 yards through the air, as opposed to 600 yards on the ground. They will be going up against a tough Spartans pass defense, who held Jefferson City and Hannibal to a 42% passing completion and snagged six interceptions.
No. 3 Hermann (7-3) vs No. 2 Hallsville (8-2)
What to watch for: First-year Hallsville coach Justin Conyers has had a tremendous season, installing a pro-style run-pass option (RPO) offense that allows his team to thrive. This is Hallsville’s first eight-win season since 2014, but the team has struggled to make it past the second round of the playoffs.
Key players: Hallsville running backs Cooper Crane and Mason Huskey have put together a historic season to go with stellar performances in the first round. As their team’s matchups get tougher, they’ll continue to be relied on heavily.
Rock Bridge, Tolton and Hickman all lost in the first round of districts last Friday. Below, the Missourian reporters recap the seasons and give a look toward next year.
Rock Bridge's up-and-down 2019 season didn't live up to players' potential
Rock Bridge football coach Van Vanatta isn’t used to losing. In his eight seasons as a head coach with Hazelwood Central and Rock Bridge leading up to 2019, he had a 76-22 record and had won a district title with the Hawks in 2013. He’d also made it all the way to the district championship game in 2014, ’15 and ’16 with the Hawks and in 2018 with the Bruins.
But in 2019, he only made it as far as the first round. Rock Bridge’s 17-10 defeat against Blue Springs on Friday ensured the Bruins ended with a 3-7 record, Vanatta’s first losing season since 2011, when he finished 5-6 in his first season as a head coach.
“It’s not what we expected,” Vanatta said. “It was a rough year.”
Tolton's Pfenenger eager to take charge in upcoming senior season
The early setting sun and late September breeze drifting through the St. Dominic High School football stadium marked the emergence of fall, but another season was already well under way for the Tolton Trailblazers.
Their matchup against the Crusaders was their fourth game of the season and, much like every other game this year, ended in a blowout loss.
Still, despite the 50-28 final score, this game stood out to junior quarterback Gabe Pfenenger.
The leap: Hickman football's 2019 season
Despite suffering a disappointing end to the season at the hands of Troy Buchanan on Friday, the Kewpies had their most successful season since 2012, when Hickman finished the season 9-2.
A 4-6 record and another first round exit in the Class 4 District 8 playoffs doesn’t seem like much on paper. But while the Kewpies couldn’t inch past .500 in 2019, they improved in every aspect under the guidance of second-year coach Cedric Alvis.
Playing a complete game was the motto Alvis jammed into his player’s heads, and as the season progressed and Hickman figured out how to maximize its strengths, those complete games came naturally.
Week 10 Play of the Week Winner
Each week, KOMU picks the top three plays from the previous Friday and asks you, the readers, to vote for your favorite play.
The winning play from Week 10 is...
Harrisburg’s Jace Carr makes a one-handed catch - 54%
Hallsville’s Mason Huskey hauls in the interception - 39%
Centralia’s John Durant weaves his way into the end zone - 7%
Thanks for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow morning with a recap of tonight’s playoff action.