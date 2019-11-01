Y’all ready for this? High school football playoffs begin today for most schools in mid-Missouri, so it’s sure to be an exciting week of action to kick off the month of November.
Feature of the Week: Can she kick it? Hannah Larson's experience on the football field
Anyone who watched Hickman’s football game against Battle on Oct. 4 saw the Kewpies attempt something they hadn’t all season.
Instead of going for the two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown, they lined up in a field goal formation to prepare to kick the extra point. The kicker lining up for the attempt, though, wasn’t a regular on the football field.
Who was this new kicker? How long has this been planned?
Fans of Hickman soccer would be familiar with the newest member of the Kewpies football team, as soccer star Hannah Larson kicked on a field under new circumstances...
No. 5 Rock Bridge (3-6) vs No. 4 Blue Springs (5-4)
What to watch for: This is a revenge game for Rock Bridge, as the Bruins lost to Blue Springs 29-27 in the district championship last year. The Bruins are still trying to show they can compete with winning teams and have come yards away from pulling off a couple upsets. Can they put it all together to get the win tonight?
Key players: This may be a cop-out but the key player for Rock Bridge is the entire team. As mentioned above, the Bruins haven’t been able to put an entire game together. There are times when the offense starts slow and picks it up in the second half and vice versa. The same can be said for the defense. In the playoffs, everything is magnified and that’s why it is so pivotal Rock Bridge plays a complete game if it wants to move on.
No. 6 Hickman (4-5) vs No. 3 Troy Buchanan (6-3)
What to watch for: Hickman coach Cedric Alvis and Troy Buchanan coach Ryan Nesbitt grew up together on the same street and won a state championship together, but will pit their new teams against each other with it all on the line in the playoffs. The Trojans have a reputation for a physical, bruising style of play which will test the Kewpies’ ability to cut out mistakes.
Key players: Troy Buchanan running back Zach Collins ran for 940 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season and looks likely to continue his momentum into the playoffs. Hickman will need yet another stellar performance from quarterback Jevean Brown to advance in the first round.
No. 7 Tolton (1-8) vs No. 2 Hallsville (7-2)
What to watch for: The Trailblazers lost to Hallsville 40-0 to begin the season and face an uphill battle. With a limited roster that’s been further depleted by injuries, Tolton will rely on a number of freshmen starters to make this matchup a more competitive one.
Key players: With primary target C.J. Campbell injured, the Trailblazers will look to freshmen Landon Block and James Lee to carry the receiving corps and assist on the defensive side of the ball. Hallsville’s Cooper Crane scored five of his team’s six touchdowns in the last matchup.
No. 6 St. Michael the Archangel (3-6) vs No. 3 Southern Boone (7-2)
What to watch for: Southern Boone put together a strong regular season with its only losses coming to reputable teams in Hallsville and Blair Oaks. The Eagles were able to win the games they needed to as they picked up a higher seed and home-field advantage for their first playoff game.
Key players: Southern Boone quarterback Tyson Smith’s transition to the starting role has gone fairly seamlessly this season. Expect his strong arm to be a factor in this matchup.
Week 9 Play of the Week
Each week, KOMU picks the top three plays from the previous Friday and asks you, the readers, to vote for your favorite play.
The winning play from Week 9 was...
Hickman quarterback Jevean Brown keeps the ball on an option read for a long touchdown run- 50%
Fulton's Zaylin McNeil reverses field for a long run- 25%
Boonville's Avian Thomas breaks through the defense for a touchdown- 25%
Thanks for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow morning with a recap of tonight’s playoff action.