The first round of district playoffs was a rough one for high school football teams within Columbia’s borders. Rock Bridge, Hickman and Tolton fell in their first playoff games, while Battle’s bye week kept the Spartans in the mix.
Every Saturday morning, we’re bringing you stories and photos from the Columbia Missourian plus highlights from KOMU to catch you up on mid-Missouri high school football. Like what you’re reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.
To watch KOMU’s entire Friday Night Fever highlight segment, click here.
For even more scores throughout mid-Missouri, click here.
To view updated district brackets, click here.
Blue Springs 17, Rock Bridge 10
The Hurry-Up: Rock Bridge led at halftime against Blue Springs thanks to a drive powered by running backs Miles Cheatum and Bryce Jackson. The Bruins failed to score in the second half though, and a blocked field goal attempt gave the Wildcats tremendous field position, which they used to score the winning touchdown. Blue Springs quarterback Dom Harkness threw a touchdown pass to his younger brother Isaac to open the scoring but briefly left the game with an injury.
Up Next: No. 4 Blue Springs visits No. 1 Fort Zumwalt West in the second round.
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Troy-Buchanan 14, Hickman 6
The Hurry-Up: Troy-Buchanan's first playoff victory since the school's inception in 1953 came in a low scoring matchup with the Kewpies. A 53-yard touchdown run from the Trojans' Nick Bova sealed the game, though the Kewpies had their chances to win this one. After Tavis Weston returned a kickoff to Troy-Buchanan’s 23-yard line in the first quarter, Hickman looked poised to score, but instead turned the ball over on downs.
Up Next: The No. 3 Trojans will host No. 7 Blue Springs South in the second round.
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Hallsville 41, Tolton 18
The Hurry-Up: As expected, Hallsville’s dynamic running game paved the path to victory over the Trailblazers. After each rushing for more than 1,000 yards in the regular season, running backs Mason Huskey and Cooper Crane, the school’s new all-time yardage leader, had two touchdowns each. Both also had interceptions on defense. Tolton freshman James Lee seemed to be everywhere for the Trailblazers, making catches, throwing the ball on occasion and making touchdown-saving tackles on defense.
Up Next: No. 2 Hallsville will host No. 3 Hermann in the second round.
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Southern Boone 48, St. Michael the Archangel 3
The Hurry-Up: The Eagles took a 28-0 lead in the first quarter in a dominant win over the Guardians. Running back Tristan John had two touchdowns in the first half and plenty of yards in the second as Southern Boone ran out the clock. The Guardians’ only points came off a 40-yard field goal.
Up Next: No. 3 Southern Boone visits No. 2 Center in the second round.
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Battle had a week off before play begins in the Class 5 District 4 bracket. The No. 2 Spartans host No. 3 Francis Howell North next week.
Thanks for reading! We’ll see you Tuesday to begin coverage for the second round of playoff action.