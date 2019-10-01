Welcome to a new edition of the Friday Night Fever newsletter. We wanted to bring you more mid-Missouri high school football updates with a fun twist. In our Tuesday issue, we will take a peek back at the last week of action but also look at the season as a whole. Let’s get started.
Looking back at high school football's Week 5
This week, the Missourian high school football writers are looking back on the previous Friday’s slate of games and discussing what looked good for teams that played in mid-Missouri. They will also assess areas in which the teams need to improve going forward.
Battle
The Spartans went into Jackson with a highly-anticipated top-10 Class 5 matchup, and left with a 56-12 defeat. The loss looked somewhat out of character for the Spartans, as quarterback Harrison Keller looked out of place in the first half and the defense didn’t seem to have an answer for Jackson’s Cael Welker or Seth Waters, who combined for seven touchdowns.
The biggest positive for Battle was the return of senior running back Darren Jordan. Jordan totaled 99 yards and also had one score for the Spartans…
Hallsville
Hallsville’s win over Southern Boone on Friday proved that the Indians are here to stay. In his first season as head coach, Justin Conyers has now won more games at Hallsville than the team won all of last season.
Hallsville’s offensive play calling was what set it apart from Southern Boone in the first half as run-pass-options, quarterback read-options, touch-passes to receivers, and a number of other looks mixed in kept the Eagles defenders guessing and freed up space for the Indians on numerous occasions…
Hickman
After a balanced showing on offense and defense against Smith-Cotton, the Kewpies were stunned on their home turf by their Providence Road counterpart. The offense was shut down, the defense held on for as long as it could and everything that could go wrong, went wrong.
Despite giving up 39 points, the defense was a bright spot. It forced multiple turnovers and stood its ground against Rock Bridge’s running game for the first half…
Rock Bridge
The Bruins got a victory! Rock Bridge finally turned in an all-around performance on Friday with a comprehensive 39-8 win.
There aren't any negative takeaways from Friday's game. The Bruins know that this was the first step toward turning their season around. Rock Bridge has the talent to run the table for the rest of the regular season, they just have to continue to execute…
Southern Boone
The Eagles struggled on the Indians’ final drive. It was obvious that Hallsville was going to run the ball. The Indians chipped away, picking up first down after first down before eventually scoring. The drive included zero pass plays.
Southern Boone’s front seven cannot be moved like that by an offensive line in the future if it wants to grind out wins against some of the better competition on its schedule like Blair Oaks…
Tolton
The Trailblazers fell in their biggest blowout yet this past week. Looking at the more positive side of the loss, the Trailblazers have continued to demonstrate their perseverance in spite of large deficits.
On a negative note, the 70-14 loss clearly shows the gaping holes still present in the Tolton defense...
Player of the Week: Jake Ashburn, Hallsville
Hallsville quarterback Jake Ashburn, a standout on the baseball field, stepped away from football last season, but returned for his senior season at the urging of new coach Justin Conyers. His ability to read defenses is the base of Hallsville’s offense, and the Ashburn-led run-pass-option (RPO) system put 20 points past Southern Boone in the first half on Friday.
Conyers has likened Hallsville’s offense to that of Alabama or Clemson, high praise for Ashburn’s ability. The coach-quarterback combo has Hallsville sitting at 4-1 so far this season, establishing the team as contenders.
Play of the Week
Each week, KOMU picks the top three plays from the previous Friday and asks you, the reader, to vote for your favorite play.
The plays from Week 5 include:
Blair Oaks’ Dylan Hair finds Jacob Closser for a 55 yard gain to set up a score.
Boonville’s DJ Wesolak recovers a fumble and takes it to the house.
Centralia’s Luke Unter tiptoes to the end zone.
ICYMI
In this section, we will bring you something that stood out or caught our attention from the previous week of games we don’t want you to miss. It could be an amazing quote by a player or coach, a bizarre stat, a great crowd story or a real heart warmer. If you’re eating, you may want to stop before reading this week’s ICYMI.
We have all heard bananas are a great remedy for cramps. On the football field, electrolyte drinks like Gatorade are the go-to fix. But Boonville’s football team took the cramp prevention to a whole new level. On the Pirates’ sideline you can find jars of pickle juice...yes, you read that correctly...pickle juice!
Not something you see every Friday, but if it works, it works!! Players on the Boonville Pirates use the pickle juice to help relive muscle cramps. I drink pickle juice just for fun though, so no judgement here. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mVCLsAZJ8J— Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) September 28, 2019
The big question is when will Gatorade come out with a pickle flavor? It would be the cramp preventions of all cramp preventions!
